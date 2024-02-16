King Charles III uses traditional medicine to treat his cancer

King Charles III’s recent cancer diagnosis and his unusual choice of treatment has caused waves of concern and heightened curiosity. Their choice, guided by Michael Dixon, a well-known proponent of homeopathy, is controversial because homeopathy has not yet received approval from the World Health Organization.

Having recently returned to London, King Charles III is determined to continue his homeopathic treatment at a local clinic. However, this option has raised skepticism in public opinion, with many health professionals and organizations echoing this sentiment. In this article, we explore the nature of homeopathy and why it has not yet received widespread support from the scientific community.

Image by Natalia Vitkevich via Pexels

Originated by Samuel Hahnemann in Germany nearly 200 years ago, homeopathy is based on the principle of “like likes like.”

Unfortunately, due to its deviation from modern scientific principles and lack of solid evidence, homeopathy often clashes with conventional medicine and physics. However, homeopathy has managed to gain a foothold in many Western countries, being considered by some as a safe alternative.

Despite the lack of medical support, few professionals believe in homeopathy and despite no consensus or clinical practice guidelines, about 9.2% of adults, mainly in Western countries, turned to homeopathic treatment Is.

According to a market study, the global market for homeopathic products reached $5.5 billion in 2018, with the majority of sales occurring in North America and Europe.

King Charles III and his family physician

Dixon’s association with King Charles III began with his early support of complementary medicine, which he publicly endorsed in 1982. In 1992, he founded the Foundation for Integrative Health to explore how complementary therapies could improve conventional medicine. The Foundation also defended the inclusion of homeopathy in public health services.

Charles III, then Prince of Wales, appointed Dixon as medical director of his foundation. They became a strong team defending alternative treatments and Charles III even wrote a letter to the British government on the subject.

And despite the closure of the said foundation due to the involvement of its auditor in fraudulent activities, Charles III’s confidence in Dixon remained unwavering. In 2015, Dixon was given a place in the Royal Victorian Order for her services to the monarchy.

And although he has clarified that he is not against conventional medicine but is open to complementary treatments, the decision to choose a method like homeopathy causes a lot of controversy because it involves a person with the access and possibilities of the king of the kingdom. United

