Carlo Ancelotti Prison Prosecutor’s Office

The Spanish prosecutor’s office announced on Wednesday that it would request four years and nine months in prison for the Italian, the Real Madrid coach. carlo ancelottiWho should be prosecuted soon for alleged tax fraud. In a statement, the Madrid prosecutor’s office indicated that it “requests a prison sentence of four years and nine months” for the coach, who is accused of defrauding the Spanish public treasury of ten euros in the years 2014 and 2015 for avoiding declaring his income. There is an allegation of fraud of more than one lakh euros. , Coming from image rights.

The announcement came just hours before Real Madrid face RB Leipzig on Wednesday night in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 in Germany, a crucial match which comes after a 1-0 win in the first leg. In July last year, the Madrid justice system had already announced that it would prosecute the Real Madrid coach after a three-year investigation. The process has not yet set a date, the prosecutor’s office told AFP. According to the Public Ministry and Tax Administration, the Italian coach declared his income as coach of Real Madrid in 2014 and 2015, but not from other sources such as image rights and real estate.

The prosecutor’s office reported, “Despite the fact that he himself confirmed his status as resident in Spain for tax purposes and stated that his place of residence was in Madrid, he reported in his tax returns only the personal income received from Real Madrid. Entered work remuneration.” .In his statement. According to the Public Ministry, this omission was voluntary, as Ancelotti resorted to a “complex” and “confusing” network of companies “to circulate the collection of image rights”, he underlined in his statement.

