Carrot juice with beetroot: this is the method to make it and take advantage of all its benefits

natural juice They are delicious drinks prepared from a combination of fresh fruits and vegetables to capture all their nutritional properties. Generally, consumption of natural juices increases during breakfast, as these are great options to avoid leaving the house on an empty stomach when we have busy mornings.

Each combination, apart from providing a unique taste, also has different properties that are beneficial to the body. Represent carrots and beets prepared in juice potentially nutritious drinksIn addition to being an economical option, thanks to the properties of each of its components.

He Beetroot is a vegetable that belongs to the Amaranthaceae family.Purple and red in color, this food has a sweet flavor, contains high amounts of vitamins B and C, minerals such as magnesium and potassium, and is a good source of beta-carotene, an antioxidant that may prevent the appearance of heart diseases. Prevents. Other than this, It contains fiber which helps in improving digestion And prevent constipation.

On the other end, Carrots are another vegetable that provides phosphorus which helps in energizing the brain.It contains vitamins of B complex, vitamin C and E, it also contains fiber which improves intestinal transit and prevents constipation, it is a low-calorie food, it helps stimulate the immune system, It is recommended to include it in a balanced diet.

