Baby food, is it healthy?

Fad diets have never been so fashionable, and many people are looking for quick weight loss results with Ozempic and Vegovy without taking medications. But the latest trend has some people shaking their heads and possibly mouthing off.

“Baby diet” is all the rage on social media at the moment and some users are calling it the secret to reducing their waistline.

Although there are many variations of baby food diets, the plan generally involves replacing breakfast, lunch, and snacks with pureed baby food followed by a regular dinner. According to Very Well Fit, “It is based on the idea that eating small jars of baby food to limit calorie intake will lead to rapid weight loss.”

This diet gained popularity in 2010 when it was rumored that Jennifer Aniston used this diet to lose seven pounds in a week. But the actress was not only downing pure spinach like Popeye, she was also working with personal trainer Tracy Anderson, who reportedly created the diet plan.

According to the Huffington Post, Anderson told Hollyscoop, “I developed a cleanse that you can still eat and it includes a lot of cleanse foods. I was very careful about the foods I included. “Chose to do.” “I wanted something that would help you eliminate toxins, break bad habits while also keeping your digestive system working. That’s when the Baby Food Cleanse was born.”

Baby food diets are designed to be “cleanse” diets that last only a few days and are not a long-term eating plan. However, according to Very Well Fit, this is not based on science or supported by health professionals.

“By switching meals to baby food, people are promised rapid weight loss. However, it is difficult to meet nutrient needs by eating primarily purees,” dietitian Chrissy Carroll told the publication. “Experts agree that it’s best to leave them for babies and focus on smaller portions of regular meals for lasting weight loss.”

Baby food is rich in vitamins and nutrients, but low in protein and fiber. Replacing regular food with baby food will definitely reduce your calorie intake as each jar contains about 20 to 100 calories, but you will probably still feel hungry because your diet is not properly balanced.

“Research shows that restricting calories alone is rarely an effective way to lose body weight,” Healthline reported. “Because this diet generally reduces fiber and sodium intake, weight loss may be due to water retention and not necessarily fat.”