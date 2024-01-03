Mexico bid goodbye to Caribbean Series after defeating Nicaragua

\n\n”,”providerName”:”twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:”null,”type”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”content type”:”rich”},{“__typename”:”markdown”,”content”:””Every game is played to win, even getting eliminated, being professional was our commitment And we were out to conclude the Caribbean Series as we should.” Mexico leader Juan Gabriel Castro commented, “We were very close to getting another win that could have put us in the semi-finals, but baseball sometimes you have to Doesn’t give, and we have this tournament to experience and learn.” type: “text”},{“__typename”:”OEmbed”,”html”:”
6 February 2024
MIAMI — Mexico’s Naranjeros de Hermosillo defeated Nicaragua’s Gigantes de Rivas 5-2 on Tuesday, concluding their participation in the 2024 Caribbean Series with a win; In a duel between two teams with no chance of qualifying for the semi-finals on the final day of the group stage of the tournament.
Aaron Altherr hit a two-run homer in the first inning to put Mexico ahead, and they won with a three-run attack in the third inning, thanks to RBI singles by Agustin Murillo, Juan Carlos Gamboa and Sergio Burrell. .
Manny Barreda pitched a five-inning start, allowing only three hits and one run, to earn the win for the Naranjeros de Hermosillo, who finished their participation with a 2–4 record while resting on the last day of the group. stage.
“Every game is played to win, even if we got knocked out, being professionals was our commitment and we came out to finish the Caribbean Series as it should be. We were very close to getting another win that could have put us in the semi-finals, but baseball sometimes doesn’t give you that, and we have this tournament to experience and learn,” Mexico leader Juan Gabriel Castro commented. of.
Nicaragua has lost all five matches played in the Caribbean Series, and will close their participation against Venezuela this Wednesday, looking to take home at least a win.
“We came with a purpose, unfortunately we did not win any games, but it is important for our baseball that we continue to participate in these events so that our level increases, and Nicaraguan baseball players can play in other leagues And can raise our level.” level. After the defeat, experienced player Carlos Taylor said, we have not been able to win, but we have one game left and we will try to say goodbye with a win.
