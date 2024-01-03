Austin Butler opens up on relationship secrecy with Vanessa Hudgens

Actor Austin Butler, best known for his roles in ‘Dune: Part Two’ and his onscreen portrayal of Elvis Presley, recently shared his thoughts on the importance of privacy in relationships during an interview with Esquire. The 32-year-old actor, who was in a relationship with Vanessa Hudgens from 2011 to 2020, highlighted his relatively quiet breakup while emphasizing his commitment to privacy and preserving the memories of the relationship.

respect for privacy

In the interview, Butler made clear her intention to respect Hudgens’ privacy by referring to her as a ‘friend’, a move that drew sharp reaction from fans, who interpreted it as an attempt to diminish her importance. Explained. However, Butler insisted that her decision was not meant to diminish Hudgens’s role, but stemmed from deep respect and affection for her.

a source of inspiration

Butler also acknowledged Hudgens’ role in her career and his unwavering belief in her talent for playing the role of Elvis. She recalled a 2019 interview on ‘Live with Kelly & Ryan’, where Hudgens publicly expressed confidence in her ability to portray the late rock and roll icon. This revelation further refuted Hudgens’ notion of neglect.

moving on

Despite the publicized breakup, both Butler and Hudgens have moved on. Butler is currently dating model Kaia Gerber, a relationship which was made public at the Met Gala. However, the enduring bond of mutual respect and admiration between Butler and Hudgens remains a testament to the power of genuine support and unwavering belief in each other’s talent.