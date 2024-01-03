Hamas reacts to Israel’s proposal to release hostages in Gaza

(CNN) — Hamas responded to a resolution aimed at the release of remaining hostages in Gaza and a sustained end to the fighting, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the US Secretary of State announced on Tuesday. Antony Blinken.



“I would like to inform the media that we have received a response from Hamas regarding the general framework of the hostage agreement,” Al Thani announced at a press conference with Blinken in Doha.

Al Thani said, “The feedback has included some comments, but is generally positive. However, given the sensitivity of the circumstances, we will not address the details.”

“We are optimistic and we respond to the Israeli side,” he said.

The United States is “right now” reviewing Hamas’s response, Blinken said, adding that he would discuss it with Israeli government officials on Wednesday.

The outline of the proposal was agreed by negotiators in Paris late last month. CNN previously reported that the first phase of civilian hostage releases would take place during a six-week pause, with the release of three Palestinian prisoners held by Israel for every civilian hostage returned from Gaza.

This ratio is expected to increase for Israel Defense Forces soldiers, and the pause could be extended beyond six weeks for later stages.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN that Qatar, which is acting as one of the key mediators in talks with Hamas, received the group’s response on Tuesday and when he arrived in the Qatari capital later that day. He sent it to Blinken. , Blinken arrived in Doha after meetings in Egypt (another key negotiator) on Tuesday and Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Blinken’s reaction after being informed about Hamas’ proposal was positive, the source said.

President Joe Biden, who was informed of Hamas’s response, called it “a bit of an overkill” in remarks to reporters later Tuesday but did not elaborate.

“We are not sure where it is. Negotiations are still ongoing,” he said.

Officials involved in the matter expected Hamas to respond with a counter-proposal rather than outright rejection or acceptance of the proposal made more than a week ago.

The family source described Hamas’s long-awaited counteroffer as “appropriate.” It does not include their two most prominent and public demands: Israeli troops leaving Gaza or a deal to end the war, the official said.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Hamas said it “accepted the proposal in a positive spirit, guaranteeing a complete and general ceasefire, ending aggression against our people, ensuring aid, shelter and reconstruction, The siege of Gaza has been lifted and completed.” A prisoner exchange. He did not provide specific details about his response.

Last week, Ismail Haniyeh, a senior Hamas leader, said in a statement that: “The review of the new ceasefire proposal is based on any negotiations that will lead to a complete end to the aggression.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed on Tuesday that Israel had received Hamas’ response. “Hamas’s response has been transmitted to the Mossad by the Qatari mediator,” the Prime Minister’s Office published in X. “Its details are being carefully evaluated by officials participating in the talks.”

The next hurdle is Israel’s response. Any effort to achieve a permanent ceasefire is likely to remain one of the main sticking points in long-term talks, as Netanyahu has vowed to continue the offensive in Gaza until Hamas leaders are dead and there is a “complete victory”.

“We will kill Hamas leaders, so we must continue operations in all areas of Gaza. The war must not end before then. It will not take time, months, years,” Netanyahu said on Monday.

The two sides have been unable to reach an agreement to free more hostages since one hostage fell in November. That agreement led to a week-long pause in the fighting in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages.

Another agreement to free the more than 100 survivors would be a breakthrough at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, with concerns rising about the outbreak of a broader regional conflict.

The top US diplomat reiterated on Tuesday that the proposal presented to Hamas was a “serious” proposal, “aimed at not simply repeating the previous agreement, but expanding on it.”

“There is still much work to be done, but we believe an agreement is possible and indeed necessary. And we will continue to work tirelessly to achieve it,” Blinken said at the press conference.

—CNN’s Ibrahim Hazboun and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.