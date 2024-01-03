Diaz-Canel congratulated Gil on his birthday after removing him from the government

ruler of cuba miguel diaz canel congratulated Alejandro Gil Fernandez For her birthday, four days later He was dismissed from the post of Minister of Economy and Planning.

“Another hug to Alejandro Gil on his birthday,” Díaz Canales wrote on his Twitter account, where he shared a message from the Economy Ministry to its former head, in which he congratulated him on his birthday and wished him health and success. Wished for. His new efforts, work.

Many Internet users described as cynical the attitude of the President towards someone he had no hesitation in abandoning, a sign with which the regime tries to distance itself from the package of economic measures that it began to implement Of which Gill, due to his position, was the face. More visible.

“Hahaha, you just fire him and then congratulate him publicly, you’re the real boss,” said Magdiel Jorge Castro.

“Don’t talk anymore. You blew it and now you spend days bringing it up. That’s sadistic. And the other person who has no self-esteem thanks you!” commented actor Roberto San Martín.

“I’m downgrading you but I congratulate you, you improve yourself more every day,” the user identified as Yellow Smile insisted.

“Diaz-Canel, not even Judas was such a scoundrel! Get ready, you’re next, little puppet,” predicted Cachita de Cuba.

Despite the logical surprise generated by Díaz-Canel’s congratulations, this is not the first exchange between them after the economist’s “thunder”.

on Sunday, Gill publicly thanked the ruler and assured that he was ready to take up any other work. Which has been assigned to you.

Gil said in his address, “Thank you, President Diaz-Canel. It is a pride and honor to work with you in the service of our people and our revolution. As always, I look forward to working with you to continue working for Cuba. Am.” Instagram account. Twitter, from where the posts of Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister have already disappeared.

In a surprise “cadre movement” of the dictatorship, Gil Fernandez was dismissed along with other senior leaders, including Food Minister Manuel Sobrino, at a time when the country’s economy was going through a disastrous phase.

former television presenter Maria Victoria Gil, sister of the former head of Economy, said this “The only thing they have done is to work tirelessly, trying to save what cannot be saved, adopting measures that are inadequate in practice because the problem is political.”

“Throughout its tragic history the Cuban government has used its leaders as it sees fit and when they are no longer useful, when they turn on each other and stop being puppets,” the former host wrote on Facebook. So they disappear and despise them.” Program from the great viewKnown as Vicky among the Cuban people.

Last year, Maria Victoria assured that her brother was “the most hated man in Cuba”Even above Manuel Marrero and Miguel Diaz-Canel, and Gil blindly believed that he was going to manage to lead the country forward despite the acute crisis.