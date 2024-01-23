Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games by NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA on Tuesday for violating the league’s anti-drug policy.

According to the league, the 32-year-old Thompson tested positive for ibutamoren, which is a growth hormone, and the SARM LGD-4033, which is commonly used by bodybuilders and weightlifters to increase their muscle mass.

The Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson was suspended for his team’s next 25 games for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. Fernando Medina/NBAE/Getty Images

thompson He will begin serving his suspension from Wednesday caves Play the first of two matches in three days against milwaukee bucks,

There was no immediate comment from thompson nor of caves,

thompson is in its second phase with cavesWho originally selected the Canadian player with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 draft. thompsonAt 6-foot-11, he has become a beloved player in Cleveland. He was a member of the 2016 NBA championship team.which won the city’s first major professional sporting title since 1964.

thompson He spent his first nine professional seasons with the Cavs before being bounced from one team to another. Too He has played with the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers.,

The Cavs, who have won eight in a row, re-signed him as a free agent before this season. He is averaging 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 minutes.