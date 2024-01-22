University degree in South America is hardest to complete, according to AI: It overtook engineering degrees Medicine Peru Argentina Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Ecuador Uruguay Venezuela Paraguay World

Millions of young South Americans enroll in various universities to specialize in a profession. Photo: LR Rachana/Freepik/Fabrizio Oviedo

In the world of higher education in South America, an assessment carried out by artificial intelligence (AI) revealed that it is most difficult for students to complete a university degree in the region composed of Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia Ecuador. Uruguay, Venezuela, Paraguay, Suriname and Guyana. Although engineering has traditionally been viewed as some of the most complex, another career stands out due to its high level of demand.

Likewise, the identified careers demand not only more than 5 years of study, but also a commitment to the theory and practice learned in South American universities. Do you know what is the most challenging university degree in South America? Here we tell you.

It is most difficult to complete a university degree in South America

According to AI, medicine is the most difficult university degree to finish on the South American continent. ChatGPT highlights the demands in this specialty in terms of duration, complexity and workload.

Medical school can be exhausting for some students.

Artificial Intelligence indicates that the degree in Medicine is known for its academic and practical rigor. Some of the features that make this race difficult to complete are:

long period of study : In many South American countries, medical programs can last between 6 and 7 years, followed by several years of residency and specialization.

: In many South American countries, medical programs can last between 6 and 7 years, followed by several years of residency and specialization. Broad Spectrum of Knowledge: Students must learn a large amount of information, from basic biology to complex aspects of various diseases and treatments.

Students must learn a large amount of information, from basic biology to complex aspects of various diseases and treatments. Demands for Clinical Practices: Medical students must complete internships in hospitals and clinics, which require not only technical skills but also the ability to handle emotionally challenging situations.

Medical students must complete internships in hospitals and clinics, which require not only technical skills but also the ability to handle emotionally challenging situations. Responsibility and Pressure: Medicine involves great responsibility, as errors can have serious consequences for patients’ health.

Medicine involves great responsibility, as errors can have serious consequences for patients’ health. Licensing Examination and Continuing Education: After completing their studies, doctors must pass licensing exams and commit to continuing education to remain in their field.

Best Universities to Study Medicine in South America

According to AI, the best universities to study medicine in South America are recognized for their academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and strong clinical programs. Although rankings can vary from year to year and depend on various criteria, some of the top universities include:

University of Sao Paulo (USP) – Brazil: It is one of the most prestigious institutions in Latin America and has a strong focus on research and clinical practice. University of Buenos Aires (UBA) – Argentina: Known for its rigorous medical program and history of excellence in medical education. National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) – Mexico: Although Mexico is not located in South America, UNAM is frequently included in lists throughout Latin America for its high-quality medical program. University of Chile – Chile: Known for its health research and its contributions to the country’s public health system. Pontifical Catholic University of Chile (PUC) – Chile: Recognized for innovation in medical education and research in the health sciences. University of the Andes – Colombia: It is known for its comprehensive and modern medical program, with a special focus on research. National University of Colombia – Colombia: Known for its academic excellence and its contribution to the training of doctors in the country.

In which South American countries are medical graduates better paid?

According to AI, the South American countries where medical graduates are better paid vary depending on various factors such as the country’s economy, demand for medical professionals, and health policies. Although I don’t have access to real-time data, these are some of the countries that are traditionally considered to best pay doctors in South America:

chili : Chile is often considered to have one of the best health care systems in Latin America and offers competitive salaries for doctors.

: Chile is often considered to have one of the best health care systems in Latin America and offers competitive salaries for doctors. argentina : Although Argentina’s economy has been unstable, doctors can be well paid in certain sectors and in some locations (such as Buenos Aires).

: Although Argentina’s economy has been unstable, doctors can be well paid in certain sectors and in some locations (such as Buenos Aires). brazil : As South America’s largest economy, Brazil offers opportunities for doctors, especially in large cities and specific regions.

: As South America’s largest economy, Brazil offers opportunities for doctors, especially in large cities and specific regions. uruguay : Although it is a small country, Uruguay has a strong healthcare system and can offer good salaries for healthcare professionals.

: Although it is a small country, Uruguay has a strong healthcare system and can offer good salaries for healthcare professionals. Colombia: In big cities like Bogotá and Medellín, doctors can earn relatively good salaries, especially in in-demand specialties.

How many years does it take to complete a medical degree in Peru?

The Medicine degree in Peru lasts a total of 7 years, of which 6 are dedicated to study and one to internship.

Which universities teach medicine in Peru?

In Peru, several universities offer medical study programs. Some of the most notable are: