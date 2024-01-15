Cesar Prieto hits 500 again against Houston Astros

Cesar Prieto Confirmed your good moment with another hit spring training,

On the afternoon of this Thursday, March 7, they came face to face St. Louis Cardinals And Houston Astros, More than five thousand people watched the game Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, he won Astros With six by three markers.

He played for the losing team Cesar Prieto, Apart from this, two other players were born Cuba He performed well in the game for both Houston Astros,

yordan alvarez He hit two singles in three at-bats. He scored one run and was out once. he dropped his average spring training At .333. for your part jose abreu He added an RBI double in two trips to the box. He scored one run. He increased his average to .286.

Cesar Prieto stayed at 500

Cesar Prieto Came in as a replacement. 24 year old infielder entered the bottom of the fifth with a runner on Brendan Donovan, He remained in the game as the second baseman and first in the order.

In the bottom of the seventh he went to the box with two on base and one out. He missed a long fly ball to right field at 305 feet. Then in the ninth he was with a man on first and two outs. Once again this was potentially the last out of the game St. Louis Cardinals,

Cesar Prieto He hit well into the third baseman’s field. The ball hit the line on the left. He made it 2-1 late with an infield hit.

so, Cesar Prieto He maintained his high average of .500. Overall he has an offensive line of .500/.533/.500 (AVG/OBP/SLG). He has seven hits in 14 chances with a walk.

Earlier in my last presentation Houston AstrosEven on March 2, he remained single in two innings.

