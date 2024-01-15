Virginie Efira, Simone Ashley, Monica Bellucci… the front row stars of Paris Fashion Week

On Monday, February 26, the first day of Paris Fashion Week, there was a political atmosphere in the front row of the Master of Arts fashion show at the French Fashion Institute: First Lady brigitte macron Participated with the Minister of Culture Rachida Daati and Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty responsible for Trade, Tourism and Consumption olivia gregoire,

In Presiat, Jean Paul Gaultier And bebeth gian were able to overcome KionaWinners of previous seasons drag race and praise Julia FoxWho wore the last look of the show, a dress made entirely of upcycled inner tubes from recycled tires, covered with a faux Mongolian fur jacket, worn over stiletto heels.

This Tuesday, February 27, Paris Fashion Week welcomed the luminaries of the luxury industry. Dior Fashion Show, under the artistic direction of maria grazia chiuri, presented a panel of high-ranking personalities, predominantly dressed in black, in the Jardin des Tuileries. we can see Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lawrence, Deva Castle And Elizabeth Debicki, was just awarded at the SAG Awards. blackpink singer Jisoo as well as Rosalia Was also there and he had matched his hairstyle. there was also Kim Min-gyuThe member of K-pop group Seventeen, who celebrated her first Dior fashion show with a crowd of fans gathered for the occasion, maisie williamsChinese singer shin liu And kelly rutherford, On the French side, we saw the YouTuber lina mahfouf, carla ginola, Nadia Terezkiewicz And Laetitia Casta,

The mood changed in the evening for the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show. Anthony Vaccarello Presented an ultra sensual collection in transparencies and silk, in contrast to the voluminous and structured pieces. The event was attended by many stars, including the designer’s symbolic views pinkmembers of blackpink, Charlotte Rampling, Charlotte Gainsbourg, zoe kravitz Or Kate Moss and his daughter Leela, Many models were present on the catwalk. was one of them elsa hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Gabriette Bechtel, iris lawas well as famous top models Carla Bruni, eva herzigova And Linda Evangelista, we also saw Lily Collins And our favorite imperious French lady, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Monica Bellucci, catherine deneuve, diane kruger, zoe saldana, rossi de palma, samara weaving, Olivia Wilde And virginie efirawith her boyfriend niels schneider and the younger brother of the latter, Vasili schneider,

Courrèges opened the third day of Paris Fashion Week. under the direction of nicholas de felice, the house highlighted femininity with draping, stackable pieces and transparencies, which are a big trend for next winter. Some stars got the chance to join the show, like Belgian singer Angela, who made a notable appearance as she showed off her new haircut. We also saw four members of the K-pop group itzy, Emily Ratajkowski, brooklyn beckham, Charlie, juliet binoche, sweetie, Chiara Mastroianniwriter and actress Hari Nef, And Tina Kunaki, two actors of the netflix series Aristocrat class, valentina zenare And omar ayusowere there, as well as one of the actors of heart arrester, sebastian croft, We also saw the American rapper rich kidyoutuber emma chamberlain and fashion designer Amina Muaddi,

Franco-Moroccan founder and director of Casablanca, Charaf Tajerpresented a show on Wednesday where white and silver were in the spotlight. Inspired by ancient Greece, collection venus as a boy Enthralled the audience. The parade was attended by well-known personalities, including many French people. We watched Miss France 2014, flora cockerel, clara berry, Lina Khoudrisinger Ronysia as well as influential people chloe lekerx, Football Players Achraf Hakimi And marco asensio Came to support the designer. American rapper sweetietop model coco rochaActress jameela jameel and models Proverb Magnus Also seen.