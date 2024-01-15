Joe Biden assures that “Putin and Russia are sowing terror in Europe”

Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to the United States Congress

us President, Joe Bidenpromised on Thursday that he would not “bow down” to the Russian leader Vladimir Putin and criticized his opponent Donald Trump,

From the first moments of his annual address, biden Attacked his predecessor and alleged Republican opponent in the November elections and urged a split Congress approve military aid to ukraine,

Putin it “Invaded Ukraine and wreaked havoc across Europe and beyond“, Said biden,

“If anyone in this room thinks that Putin but will stop ukraineI assure you he won’t do that.

“It wasn’t that long ago that a Republican president was nominated Ronald Reagan Shouted: ‘Lord gorbachev‘Take down this wall,’ he said. bidenReferring to the famous Berlin speech of 1987 in the last days of the Cold War.

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol on March 07, 2024 in Washington, DC, USA. Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters

“My predecessor, a former Republican president, points out Putin:’Do whatever you want,” he criticized. “I think it is condemnable, dangerous and unacceptable,

“My message to the President PutinFor those I have known for a long time, it is simple: we will not leave,” he said. biden, “I will not bow.”

During his nearly 90-minute presentation, he biden He also criticized china policy Adopted by his predecessor, Donald Trump, and reiterated its approach towards the Asian giants based on “competition, not conflict”. He stressed his desire to maintain Calmness In this Taiwan Straitthat differentiates China the island claimed Beijing As part of its territory.

“We stand for China’s unfair economic practices, And we are protecting peace and stability in the strait taiwan, I have revived our alliances pacific asiasaid Biden, whose words were greeted with applause.

biden welcomed the Prime Minister of sweden, ulf christersonHours after the Nordic country formally entered natodespised by the western alliance trump consider it an undue financial burden usa,

during his speech state of the Union In front of him Congress, biden81, reported that throughout his political career he had been told that he was either “too young” or “too old”, but assured that he had always been very clear about the idea of ​​equality for all Are. Americans,

Biden seeks support from Congress for his management proposals (Shawn Thew/Reuters)

“The Question What our country faces is not how old we are, but how old are our thoughts, “Hatred, anger and revenge are among the oldest ideas,” the president said. powerful ordinary.

without explicit mention trump77 years old and future republican candidates In the November elections, chairman who seeks him re-election Said: “You can’t lead America with old ideas Which takes us back.”

To preside over the country, he said bidenit takes one chairman that is “A vision of the future for the United States Should be”.

In that sense, he said that he sees a future in which democracy be defended and restored rights And Freedom Instead of cutting them.

Also a country where the rich pay what they owe and in which Planet of climate crisis,

First Lady Jill Biden accompanies President Biden during his event at the United States Congress (Reuters/Amanda Andrade-Rhodes)

At the age of 81, biden is she chairman High age In History of the United StatesAnd voters express concern in surveys about the president’s age in the run-up to the election. Election Of November.

check for the age of biden There has been an increase since last month special prosecutor, robert hoorIn charge of handling the investigation of the President classified materialdescribed it in a report as “elderly person with poor memory,

(With information from EFE and AFP)