Plane’s tire falls off during takeoff, cars damaged: (Video) – El Sol de Mexico

A United Airlines commercial plane had to make an emergency landing after losing a tire while taking off over San Francisco, California. Nearby cars have been damaged by this incident.

All 249 people on board were safe, with the airline saying that “the aircraft is designed to land safely without flat tires or damaged tyres.” However, there was significant damage to cars near the airport.

These are some of the damages caused to a United Airlines Boeing 777-200(ER), registration N226UA, due to a wheel ejected while flying from San Francisco to Osaka.

Due to the height from which it fell, numerous damages were caused to the hoods and windshields of cars, which were the property of employees, and even to the fence dividing the parking lot in which they were; However, there is no news of anyone getting injured yet.

To ensure safety, the runway was temporarily closed while crews removed tire debris, so there was no significant impact on operations at the San Francisco, California airport.

United Airlines Flight 35 from San Francisco to Osaka, Japan is now back on the ground after losing a wheel on takeoff. The Boeing 777-222ER diverted to Los Angeles and was met by emergency crews on the runway. Falling wheels caused massive damage to cars.

A plane bound for Osaka, Japan had to make an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport so United Airlines customers could continue their journey on another plane.

According to information from the airline, the landing took place safely due to the fact that the 777-200 aircraft has six tires on each landing tip; Therefore, losing one did not cause any significant damage to those on board.

This is not the first incident on a United Airlines flight.

Recently United Airlines flights have crashed. So far this year, two Boeing airplane engines have caught fire, one over Miami; and another in Texas, which led to an emergency landing just minutes after takeoff.