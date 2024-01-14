Channel and schedule to watch the world’s best awards ceremony online

The ceremony, which will take place at the impressive Eventim Apollo Auditorium London, Kick-off is at 7:30pm, marking the start of an evening that will recognize excellence across a range of world football categories.

This Monday, January 15, the British capital, london Will be ready to host the eighth edition of the awards best of fifa , Expectations are at their peak due to the nomination of three big stars: Leo Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe Who will compete for the prestigious award of the best player of the previous year.

A total of nine individual awards, including the Best Men’s and Women’s Player, Best Goalkeeper and Best Goalkeeper, will be presented to the outstanding heroes of international football.

candidates

In the men’s category, the focus is on the competition. Holland and Mbappe, who are looking to dethrone Leo Messi, this year’s current winner and third finalist. Haaland has been tipped as the favorite to win the Best Player title after his hat-tricks with Manchester City in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

In women’s area, Aitana Bonamati and Jenny HermosoAfter winning the first World Cup in the history of Spanish women’s football, she competes for the title with Real Madrid player Linda Caicedo. All hopes are on Bonamati, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner and Barcelona’s key player.

Best coach category, Pep Guardiola, Simone Inzaghi and Luciano Spalletti He has emerged as a major contender. Guardiola is the frontrunner to win the award after winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League with Manchester City.

The identity of women’s football also exists Jonathan Giraldez, Emma Hayes and Sarina Wiegman Compete for the title of best coach. In addition, outstanding goalkeepers such as Thibaut Courtois and Ederson, as well as goalkeepers such as Cata Cole and Mary Earps, are expected to be recognized in their respective categories.

FIFA will present a total of eleven awards during the ceremony, including the Puskas Award for Best Goal, the FIFA FIFPro World 11 for Men and Women, the FIFA Fair Play Award and the FIFA Fan Award. The event has served as a major attraction for players and coaches from around the world.

The Spaniard, like Rodrigo Hernandez, could see his efforts recognised, as he has been named among 23 players in the FIFPRO ideal eleven.

Where to see events and festivals

For fans who do not want to miss a moment of the Best 2024 awards, the live broadcast will be available on the official FIFA website this Monday, January 15. 1:00 pm in honduras2:00 pm in countries like Peru, Colombia and Ecuador.

Additionally, fans will be able to enjoy the ceremony minute by minute on the ‘DIEZ.HN’ website.