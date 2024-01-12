Jessica Chastain’s fluorescent magenta dress has a 3-D neckline

We can always count on Jessica Chastain for a memorable red carpet moment, and she certainly delivered at the 2024 National Board of Review annual awards ceremony.

At the event, Chastain presented the award for Best International Film to director Justin Tritt for the courtroom drama anatomy of fall, But before the Oscar-winning actor took the stage, he turned heads when he arrived on the carpet in a stunning fluorescent dress by Vivienne Westwood.

The strapless iridescent gown was made from a deep purple fabric that stood out everywhere Chastain went, and the top of the dress featured a sharp, scoop neckline that flared out ever so slightly and the design A touch of three-dimensional drama was added. While the bodice was curved inwards in a corset shape, the skirt was completely straight and featured a short scalloped train.

As for her accessories, the Oscar winner kept it simple with Suzanne Kalan’s multicolored tennis necklace. She kept her beauty look intact, opting for blush colored lipstick and light pink nails (which kept the focus on her outfit).

It was Chastain’s first red carpet appearance of the season, who was not present at the Golden Globes or Governors Awards earlier this week. However, the California native did receive an Emmy nod for her performance as Tammy Wynette in last year’s Showtime musical biopic miniseries. George and TammySo we can expect another glamorous look from her at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards show this Monday, January 15.