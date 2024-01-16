Chayote smoothie with lemon, know the benefits of this drink

He Chayote Smoothie with Lemon It is a delicious drink that can be easily made at home to accompany food in a healthy way, as it combines ingredients related to benefits This pair of green elements will help protect the body in many ways.

What are the benefits of chayote?

This vegetable is considered a healthy choice, as it provides essential vitamins such as B complex to C as well as minerals important for the body such as potassium, magnesium and sodium. Some experts recommend it to control weight, reduce cholesterol and glucose levels, or avoid constipation.

According to the portal consumer powerIts lack of saturated fat helps level and control the body’s cholesterol, its high content of vitamin B2 and iron stimulates the production of red blood cells to prevent or combat anemia, plus a dose of potassium Being a good source, it controls blood pressure.

And lemon?

According to healthlineproperties of Lemon, such as citroflavonoids, vitamin C or natural antioxidants, help clear arteries and fight cholesterol, preventing accumulated fat from sticking to the arteries. It is also considered a helpful way to lose weight, purify and detoxify the body.

consumption of Chayote Smoothie with Lemon In addition to taking advantage of all this, it can be an excellent option to avoid high blood cholesterol levels benefits In favor of the body as a healthy option compared to other options. Now that you know this information, you can know the simple recipe to make it at home and consume it responsibly without consulting a specialist doctor if you want to treat certain conditions or prevent future diseases. Don’t forget to do it.