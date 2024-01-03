Check out how they modified this brutal Toyota Tacoma

toyota tundra Not there. Raise Full Size is the most successful in the United States but there are still a large number of users who enjoy seeing this type of modifications. The Paxpower firm, known for its work on Ford or Chevrolet pick-ups, has revealed its latest project. tundra,

Named Timberwolf, it Raise Of toyota It is distinguished by its modifications, which are aimed at improving its off-road behavior. These include improvements to the suspension and exhaust system, which we’ll talk about later.

Timberwolf standard package includes installation toyota tundraA high-performance suspension provided by Icon Vehicle Dynamics, consisting of 2.5-inch shock absorbers at the front and new high-performance shock absorbers at the rear. In addition, the front upper control arms have been improved, resulting in an increase in ground clearance by 5 cm at the front and 2.5 cm at the rear.

On the other hand, for the PaxPower kit Raise It includes side steps and a set of Method Race wheels rims mounted on 35-inch diameter all-terrain tires.

The North American company did not implement any changes or adjustments to the engine. toyota tundra, a 3.5-litre biturbo V6 that delivers 437 hp and 790 Nm from the factory. The improvements came from the stainless steel exhaust system, allowing the power figures to be increased to 450 hp and torque to 813 Nm.

These improvements are available across the entire range toyota tundra From 2022 to 2024, regardless of trim level. PaxPower customers also have the option to opt for more radical upgrades, including fitting high-spec suspension components from Icon Racing Dynamics or Fox Racing.