Economic medicine by 2024

Our first proposal is to encourage business dynamism and sophistication, remembering that private business is the main generator of wealth and employment. The priority objective should be to regain full employment; Quality private employment. To do this, they must be supported so that they can be more innovative, open to the outside and seek their own efficient shape. This will be a way for them to be more competitive. This will ensure maintenance and creation of new jobs. It is essential to understand and know that it is more necessary than ever to help them with a public-private collaboration approach. In recent years, much of the growth in employment has been through public employment, resulting in more people making a living in the public sector than in the private sector; This is not sustainable.
The second proposal is that the autonomy that Navarra enjoys should be used to carry out comprehensive tax reform. I don’t understand how we, both companies, self-employed workers, entrepreneurs and citizens, are paying higher taxes than other Spanish regions. Reform the tax system so that it is balanced and competitive and improve its collection capacity and efficiency. Its objective should be to increase revenue without creating new taxes or increasing existing taxes, but by increasing the tax base. Similarly, a decisive commitment to the fight against fraud is recommended.
I will conclude with a fifth proposal which is oriented towards public spending in Navarra. In recent years we have been spending more and more without improving the quality of services. This trend must be broken by prioritizing budget adjustment and reducing public debt. There needs to be a comprehensive review of the budget, starting with personnel costs, which are skyrocketing. Navarra Public Administration must be a model of excellence, making the most of its resources to improve and make the service provided to taxpayers as efficient as possible. Tools should be introduced that evaluate individual efficiency and the various services offered, as well as improve transparency and accountability.
Digitalization and excellent use of Artificial Intelligence, R&D&I and energy and environmental transformation will accelerate the expected results. The Next Generation European Fund with Pertes deserves special mention, which can help the economic transition; There is still a lot of improvement to be done in its management.
Given the small size of our land, removing bureaucratic hurdles and establishing a clear and stable regulatory framework without changing the rules of the game mid-match will also guarantee the region will be an attractive region for the community. , Why don’t we propose that Navarra be the region where it takes the shortest time to form a company? We have fiscal and financial autonomy which, if properly oriented, can help us achieve this.
And as I always defend: All this can only be done with the political consent of the main parliamentary forces. Reversing the negative trend in Navarra will take time, perhaps more than one term, but this will be the only way to achieve it.
Jose Maria Aracama Yoldi. President of the Institution Futuro think tank.
(tagstotranslate)medicine
Source link