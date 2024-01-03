Liga MX | America beats Lyon in the last minute and Andre Guardado is injured: match result, summary and goals

Las Águilas healed their wounds within a few days and resumed flying after the defeat in Concachampions real esteli And this Saturday they won on home ground Lion (0-1), in debut javeiro dilrosun with t-shirt America, andres guardado He was injured.

team of andre jardin Bajío visited with hopes of getting back to winning ways and regaining the lead and they achieved it with a penalty in the last minute. VAR with one hand Steven Barreiro.

Andres Guardado got injured and left the field

the set of Garden He saved nothing and from the first minute of the game he threw himself forward looking to break the void as soon as possible, however, was deflected by the wall. Lion This helped keep their goal clean for 97 minutes.





Eagles look for goals with shots diego valdeand the fantasy is over Julian Quinones, but they could not do it; The fair was liable several times and Federico Vinas He tried to follow the former rule and score a goal against Luis Angel Malagón, however, luck did not smile on him either and he did not score a single goal.

The worst news of the night for Lyon came at the end of the first half, when andres guardado He threw himself on the grass and had to leave the field with a muscle injury, replaced by young Sebastián Santos.

Cabecita Rodríguez came off the bench to sign the victory

In the supplementary part, andre jardin He brought solutions to the game from the bench. In the 73rd minute he sent jonathan rodriguezwith the dutch javairo dilrosum, who started with the Eagles. Cabecita gave the US the win and the lead with a penalty in stoppage time.

Lyon vs America: minute by minute

