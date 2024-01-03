The Maduro regime arrested Venezuelan human rights activist Rocío San Miguel as she tried to leave the country.

NGO President civil control, Rocío San Miguel, Arrested by the political police of the Chavista dictatorship on Friday, January 9 while trying to leave VenezuelaWithin the framework of the investigation of alleged coup plots against the regime of Nicolas MaduroIt was announced by the organization provide Through a message on the social network X.

,Rocío San Miguel has been a victim of harassment, persecution and discrimination by the Venezuelan state, His arrest is a very serious incident that highlights the progressive closure of civil space and the regime’s efforts to suppress critical voices,” the NGO condemned.

Organization Justice, encounter and forgiveness She also spoke about the arbitrary detention of San Miguel and said that “people close to the activist report that more than 24 hours after her arrest they still have no idea where she was.”

Venezuelan NGO Provea confirmed the arrest of Rocío San Miguel.

For its part, the opposition leader’s party Maria Corina MachadoVente Venezuela assured that with this action “the regime continues to attack civil society as part of a systematic pattern of human rights violations.”

The arrest of the security expert is related to an investigation by the Venezuelan regime into matters conspiracy Maduro condemned it when he presented his report and statement on January 15. National Assembly.

Due to these events till 24th January 36 people were arrested And according to the Maduro-appointed Attorney General, 22 requested by Chavista justices, Tarek William saab.

A journalist is among those accused of being linked to these conspiracies by the Chavista dictatorship infobae Sebastiana Barreza charge that was dismissed National College of Journalists (CNP) and they told him “Another serious attack on the right to freedom of expressionFreedom of information and due process.”

According to this organization, some high-level officials of the Prosecutor’s Office and judicial branch officials have failed to follow recommendations or protocols. United Nations about refraining from continuing to execute mechanisms that threaten Freedom of expression and the duty to investigate crimes committed against journalists, union leaders, students, politicians and human rights defenders.

He CNP Rejected efforts to continue criminalizing journalists, reporters, press personnel and defenders human rightWithout access to knowledge or evidence, without respect for the exercise of the right to defence, the presumption of innocence and the right to employ private defenders.

For his part, Venezuela’s Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino López, reported the expulsion of more people 30 soldiers The Bolivarian National Armed Forces were involved in these plots, including an alleged assassination attempt on Nicolás Maduro.

