Selena Gomez announces spring trend with her new manicure

Selena Gomez is the epitome of a true beauty. If we regularly see her walking the red carpet in divine outfits and with breathtaking beauty, the star does not hesitate to look natural in front of her millions of fans. Her other beauty obsession? Manicure. Nude, red, black, neon or minimal, the singer stops at nothing when it comes to showing off the trendiest nail enhancements of the moment. Her latest obsession? Lilac nails. Created by Tom Bachik, the manicure in question received many likes on the professional’s Instagram page.

Pestle manicure: a charming option for hands

If it’s still a little early to decipher next spring’s trends, it’s a safe bet that pastel manicures will be in. Ideal for adding some zest to any outfit and welcoming sunny days, this nail beauty treatment is adopted by our favorite celebrities every year. Other benefits of this manicure? It helps to lengthen nails and enhance hands due to its highly flattering optical effect. Good News ? We know the name of the varnish used by the professional. This is the shade “Promise” from the brand Après. Thanks Tom!