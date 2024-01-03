Cruz Azul pays tribute to Nacho Rivero over the death of his mother

For sensitive people to show their support for Ignacio Rivero his mother’s deathThe players from Cruz Azul He paid tribute to the footballer Before the Clausura 2024 match against Atlético San Luis at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium.

A few minutes before the start of the game, the light blue team a photo was taken in which everyone participated players, footballers had Blanket with a message for Nacho Rivero She said: ‘Today we are with you more than ever, Captain.’

One minute silence was observed in the stadium

added one to this One minute silence in rural areas On request of local sound. In this part of the tribute All 22 field players participatedNamely, the initiators of the Celestial Machine and the initiators of San Luis, who gathered in the center of the playing field.

The fans did not keep silence even for a minuteinstead one minute applause To show his support for the Uruguayan midfielder, who had to travel to Uruguay to attend the funeral of his mother Alicia Beatriz Segundo Gómez and therefore could not attend this duel on the 6th.

to interfere captain’s ribbon Nacho Rivero wore this time in the first Machine Games The chosen one was Charlie RodriguezJoe jumped onto the field with the badge on his arm.