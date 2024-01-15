Chevrolet Colorado 2024: price and details

chevrolet colorado The 2024, available in five versions, stands out as Chevrolet’s mid-size truck in the United States, a market that has experienced a significant increase in demand for this type of pickup in recent years. Notably, the Trail Boss edition offers significant features, powered by the Turbo Max that delivers 310 hp and 583 Nm of torque with an eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.

2024 chevrolet colorado

interior of colorado It features an 11-inch color instrument panel, integrated multimedia system with an 11.3-inch touch screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cloth seats, single-zone automatic climate control with outputs for the rear seats, halogen headlights and 18- Are. Inch aluminum wheels in gloss black with other details.

