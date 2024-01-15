Haiti’s Prime Minister to visit Kenya to finalize the deployment of a multinational mission – El National

Port-au-Prince.- Prime Minister of Haiti, ariel henryWill travel to Nairobi, Kenya next week to finalize details of the deployment of the Multinational Security Assistance Mission (MSS) authorized by the US. United NationsTo help calm the Caribbean country that has been in serious trouble for years.

This was reported in a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office this Sunday, which did not specify the exact date of the visit, although it was indicated that it would be followed by his participation in the Ordinary Meeting of Heads of State and Government of the Caribbean Community. (CARICOM), which takes place in Georgetown, Guyana from this Sunday to next Wednesday.

The note said that in Kenya, Henry will address the issue with Kenyan officials as well as officials from other African countries.

With regard to the CARICOM meeting, he further said, the agenda of this meeting will include the participation of Caribbean countries in the deployment of a multinational mission authorized by the United Nations Security Council in 2023 in response to the request expressed by Henry in October 2022 for the abolition of the Caribbean. Armed gangs, who currently control 80% of the capital.

you can read: Faced with a lack of security, Haitians have locked themselves behind huge barriers

The international force will be led by the Kenyan government, although the deployment of the security mission faces delays as the plan has been blocked by Kenyan courts.

you can read: Six Catholics kidnapped in Haiti

According to UN data, 4,789 people were murdered, 1,698 injured and 2,490 kidnapped in Haiti in 2023, putting the country’s murder rate at 40.9 per 100,000, double the previous year and among the highest in the world. is one of.