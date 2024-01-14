Chiapas residents applaud the arrival of the Sinaloa Cartel caravan

Chiapas residents take to the streets to receive a caravan from the Sinaloa Cartel

“We want peace,” shouted residents of Chiapas While white flags and balloons were waved before the arrival of the alleged members sinaloa cartel to the Sierra Madre region which runs through the state.

In a video circulated on social networks, more than a hundred residents can be seen welcoming a caravan of trucks accompanied by armed men as they cross the area between municipalities. Chicomucelo and Bella Vista.

In the minute the video plays, residents of the area are heard shouting “We want freedom”; While a person driving a van and recording shouts: “Let’s go to (border) Komalapa.”

It is worth remembering that in the month of September 2023, another video was recorded in which residents of Chiapas, possibly from the vicinity of Frontera Comalapa, can be seen receiving heavily armed men. Sinaloa Cartel.

From that moment on, news began to circulate pointing to pressure sinaloa cartel Residents of Chiapas were mobilized to join its ranks in the form of road blockades, hawks and even activities such as those reported this afternoon to “compliment” the arrival of the criminal organization. Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Residents of Chiapas applaud the arrival of the Sinaloa Cartel. Credit: @MMocrt

A study by the Mexican Commission for Defense and Promotion of Human Rights (CMDPDH) showed that thousands of people in the country have had to flee their places of origin as a result of violence between criminal groups that dispute control over areas. Are. Chiapas, Michoacán and Guerrero.

The border between Chiapas and Guatemala is one of the main areas of dispute over control of drug trafficking routes from Central and South America, leading to displacement and clashes. Sinaloa Cartel and CJNG In the zone.

more than three thousand people Motozintla de MendozaMazapa, Frontera Comalapa, Candelaria, Nueva Libertad and Chicomucello They left their homes between May and September last year due to pressure from drug traffickers to join their group. Refusal meant facing threats, kidnappings and murders.

(Photo: Fray Bartolomé de las Casas Human Rights Center, AC)

To put pressure on the residents of Chiapas Drug traffickers cut off electricity, water and internet services to those who were called to be “guards” on the streets and did not show up.

Information collected by journalist Ángeles Mariscal revealed that Chiapas drug traffickers had conducted a kind of “census” of families. Bella Vista and Grandeur To identify which families were attended by young people of age and “punish” those who did not respond to their calls. This would explain the displacement of dozens of families who refused to follow the orders of Organized crime.

Another area where large numbers of displaced people are concentrated is the area adjacent to northern Guatemala where the exodus of 20 families was documented; However displacement was also recorded in more central areas such as the North San Cristobal de las Casas and in the municipality of Paxtonticja, where 30 Tzetzal indigenous people They fled after their houses were burnt down due to political conflict.