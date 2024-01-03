Chinese New Year 2024: Rihanna, Shakira, Booba… Who are the famous dragons?

see my news

follow the news

The dragon is a sign of earth, fire, wood, water or even metal… Python This year is in the headlines.

Chinese New Year begins on Saturday, February 10, 2024 and is placed under the sign of supernatural creature And Mighty, as described Astrology Sugar, Last year, in 2023, it was the sign of the Water Rabbit.

If you were born in 1904, 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, and 2024, you are also a Dragon. And this celebrities There are many of them too.

Dragon, symbol of luck and prosperity

What does the dragon symbolize in Chinese astrology? Opportunity, and prosperity Power », indicates Chloé Tatelin, president of the Lille Association of Franco-Chinese Friendship, whom the editorial staff contacted.

“It is also linked to contrary to what one believes Water, For weather cycles and agriculture,” the association president added. successor of royal year, Dragon is also a symbol Stability, in the stability of traditions. Through this, it has a quality Soothing.

How to know your astrological sign?

As a reminder, to know your Chinese astrological sign, you need to associate your birth year with 12 signs, each representing 12 animals:

Rat: 1900, 1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020;

Bull-Bull: 1901, 1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021;

Tiger: 1902, 1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022;

Rabbit-Cat: 1903, 1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023;

Dragon: 1904, 1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024;

Snake: 1905, 1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025;

Horse: 1906, 1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026;

Goat (Goat-Sheep): 1907, 1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027.

Monkey: 1908, 1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028.

Rooster: 1909, 1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029.

Dog: 1910, 1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030.

Pig: 1911, 1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031.

To these different signs, we must add the five elements: wood, fire, earth, metal and water. To do this, you need to take the last digit of your year of birth:

Video: Currently on Actu

Years ending in 0 or 1 have a metal symbol;

Years ending in 2 or 3 are water signs;

Years ending in 4 or 5 are wood signs;

Years ending in 6 or 7 are fire signs;

Years ending in 8 or 9 are Earth signs.

Shakira, Rihanna, Diane Kruger…

Many personalities have dragon signs. actress and model diane kruger, Born on 15 July 1976 Fireball.

German actress Diane Kruger is a Fire Dragon. (©Wikimedia Commons.)

French singer and actress Line Renaud, Born on 2 July 1928 Earth Dragon.

Line Renaud is an Earth Dragon. (©Wikimedia Commons)

singer Shakira, Born on 2 February 1977 Fireball.

Singer Shakira is a fire dragon. (©Wikimedia Commons)

rapper Buba, Zodiac sign born on 9th December 1976 Fireball.

Rapper Booba is a fire dragon. (©Illustration/Arnaud Scherer/Wikimedia CC)

American actress Emma Stone, Born on 6 November 1988 Earth Dragon.

Actress Emma Stone is one of the Earth Dragons. (©CC Flickr / Gage Skidmore)

singer Rihanna, Born on 20 February 1988 Python Soil.

Singer Rihanna is also an Earth Dragon. (©CelebrityABC/CC Flickr)

British singer adele, Born on 5 May 1988 also belongs to this zodiac sign Earth Dragon.

Singer Adele is an Earth Dragon zodiac sign. (©Wikimedia Commons)

We can also cite actress Sandra Bullock, Monica Bellucci, Renaud, Richard Boehringer, Bruce Lee, Thierry Lhermitte Or Yavan is firm.

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by subscribing to Mon Actu.