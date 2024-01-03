Patrick Mahomes equals Larry Bird’s record

patrick mahomes is the current face of National Football League (NFL), Most of all, after winning this Sunday, February 11 LVIII version of Super Bowl with kansas city chiefsin an exciting match against san francisco 49ers Which was defined in extra time and where they received the award Most Valuable Player (MVP).

It was his third for quarterback Super Bowl, This is an impressive figure considering he has only completed seven campaigns since his debut nfl In 2017.

Thank you for this new achievement Whyetrick mahomesimitated basketball players larry bird, According to Account, Bird He was the only athlete to win three championships in his first seven years in the four major American sports leagues.

You may be interested in: Historic: Patrick Mahomes beats Tom Brady in the Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes established himself as an NFL legend

larry bird debuted in nba with Boston Celtics In 1979. There, in the midst of a historic rivalry magic johnson And Los Angeles Lakers, was able to reign by winning the rings in 1981, 1984 and 1986, being the main man in achieving these titles. These were the only championships he won. bird, mvp three times in the league, two years younger than him who was 30 at the time Patrick Mahomes.

Bird I entered Basketball Hall of Fame, He was also a part, along with Johnson And Michael Jordanfrom that legendary dream Team Of usa which dominated Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games.

Whereas, the stellar athletes of kansas city chiefsjoined a special group that includes tom brady (7), joe montana (4), terry bradshaw (4), troy aikman (4), as the only quarterback with more than two Super Bowl, It will be necessary to see what, what, like Bird, Mahomes Three will remain in the championship or keep joining to get closer Brady,