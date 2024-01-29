chivas lineup against toluca

In A certain frustration begins to emerge at Chivas To get his first win Completion in 2024 under the patronage of Fernando GagoBecause despite playing brilliant and aggressive football, Flock is not strong enough to be able to reflect it on the scoreboard.

After three days of play in the tournament, Guadalajara has only two points, a product of Draw against Santos and Xolos, Returning to the Akron Stadium, after the defeat against Tigres, the Guadalajara team wants to get its first win of the year in front of its fans When they get Toluca.

That is why the coach, Fernando Gago, will rely on his star team, which he has been in possession of throughout this competition, with Raul Rangel in goal. the back part will be made Alan Mozo, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Gilberto Orozco Chiquete and Mateo Chávez, It will be in midfield Eric Gutierrez, Victor Guzman and Fernando Beltranleaving Pavel Pérez, Roberto Alvarado and Jose Juan Macias in charge.

It should be remembered that for this commitment the Argentinian coach will not be able to be used Fernando Gonzalezwhich was created Xolos was expelled in the last round of last Friday’s duel against the team From Tijuana, so he must abide by the dueling suspension.

Chivas needs to win because it will play six games in the next three weeksDue to the division of powers Liga MX and ConcaChampions.

When will Chivas and Toluca meet in Clausura 2024?

Mexican football will enter an important phase of the double day, so there will be a clash between the red and the white and the red It will take place next Tuesday, January 30 On the Akron Stadium field, a commitment will begin 9:10 pmCentral Mexico Time.

When will Chicharito debut with Chivas?

The forward himself revealed that he needs to be careful at this stage of his recovery, so heHe estimates that he may be seen in the fields again in March. with the Guadalajara team, so he will be ready for sSecond part of Clausura 2024.