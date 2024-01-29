Exercise reduces mortality in some cancers by 20%

You have to exercise and no, you do not need to go to the gym, just walking at a certain pace for half an hour is enough. If more, it is better. But if not, that’s okay too; The important thing is to move. Because physical activity reduces the risk of breast and colon cancer (most), bladder, endometrium, esophagus and stomach cancer by 30%. This is in the context of prevention. In case tumors develop, physical activity reduces the risk of mortality by about 20%, at least in the cases of breast and colon, the most studied. But this protective effect may also occur on others, such as the prostate and lungs.

For this reason, the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) is committed to prescribing physical exercise as part of other treatments to cancer patients. And they advocate creating oncological physical activity units, which they have no doubt will soon become a reality. Because the benefits are many: in addition to improving the quality of life and reducing the side effects of treatments, it strengthens the immune system, increases cardiorespiratory capacity and improves the perception of health.

It is estimated that there will be 286,664 new cases of cancer this year, which is 2.6% more than in 2023.

Despite this, “few cancer patients remain physically active due to lack of information from health professionals and reluctance of patients due to side effects.” But this has to change,” said CEOM President César A. Rodriguez said at the event’s presentation yesterday. exercise against cancer On the occasion of World Cancer Day, which is observed on 4 February.

At that event, the Spanish Network of Cancer Registries (REDACON) released the report Cancer statistics in 2024 , which estimates that 286,664 new cases will be diagnosed this year, a 2.6% increase from 2023, particularly due to colorectal, breast and lung tumors. The latter is considered the third most common in women as its incidence has tripled in the last 20 years due to tobacco use.





celeste lopez

Furthermore, mortality rates are expected to increase, from 113,000 deaths in 2020 to more than 150,000 in 2040, as well as survival rates, which have doubled over the past 40 years and will continue to increase, albeit slowly. Slowly, thanks to new treatments and widespread implementation of screening, Rodriguez indicated.

Jaume Galceran, president of Redeken, explained that the increase in cases is due to population growth and aging (60% of tumors appear after the age of 65). Apart from this, there are also risk factors like tobacco, alcohol, obesity and sedentary lifestyle. and for generalization of screening programs.

