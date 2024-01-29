Right way to prepare lemon juice with parsley for fluid retention and flat stomach

lemon infusion And parsley is one of them drink Most recommended by people who enjoy naturopathy Or a healthy option in terms of food, especially those who want to lose weight, since it is believed that among its many properties it also helps to reduce abdominal swelling and goes against fluid retention.

Know that it has to be prepared Infusion Only two ingredients are required; parsley And Lemon They are easily available as most stores sell them at very good prices, so they can be had frequently without spending too much money.

Lemon is recommended for weight loss. freepik

What is the correct way to prepare lemon and parsley infusion?

The first thing to do before preparing a drink is to wash Material Correctly, then cut the lemon into thin pieces including the peel, as this is where some of the essential oils are found. As for the parsley, it should be cut into small pieces.

Let water boil in a vessel for a few minutes MaterialIt should be noted that some people prefer to cook it for 5 to 10 minutes to obtain a more intense flavor, while others opt for less time to soften it, depending on the tastes of each person.

Parsley is healthy for your health. freepik

What are the benefits of lemon and parsley extract?

He Lemon is an excellent source of vitamin Cwhich is an antioxidant that helps strengthen the immune system and can be beneficial for the skin, while when it comes to parsley it has diuretic properties, meaning it can help increase urine production. And hence, contributes to the elimination of toxins. From the body.