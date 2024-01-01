Sofia Richie and Hailey Bieber Swear by This Color Cream and We Understand Why

The perfect marriage between makeup and skin care has come true tinted cream, which quickly gained cult status – and with good reason. They are the ideal product for perfect coverage Even out our complexion while maintaining optimal hydration Thanks to a series of ingredients beneficial for the skin: hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, glycerin, squalane. They’re the perfect compromise for those who aren’t attracted to the “total coverage” effect. To adapt to your skin texture Without hiding freckles, moles and other small attractions that you don’t want to hide. Applying a tinted cream gives your complexion the glow of a glow-enhancing facial treatment: a Radiant, even and supple skin. All this, for a versatile product, with a disappointingly simple application.

Tinted Cream Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie Can’t Live Without

Loved by beauty lovers and professional makeup artists alike, the tinted cream formulation has even received praise from celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie. These style icons were especially praised Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint many times. Hailey praised it during her “Go-To Glowy Summer Makeup Look” video and her latest “Latte Makeup” tutorial on TikTok. So, let’s take a look at their favorite picks – and ours too.

The best tinted creams of 2024 at a glance

Not surprisingly, tinted creams have more in common with moisturizers than regular foundations due to their incredibly lightweight texture and benefits for the skin. Although most excel at light coverage, many also offer tinted creams. Buildable light to medium coverageWhich makes them perfect for days when you want to layer up.

Best overall tinted cream: Fenty Beauty Ease Drop Blurring Skin Tint, €27, Sephora

Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie’s favorite: Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint, €49, Cult Beauty

For imperceptible coverage: Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint, €28, Glossier

For a natural finish: ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint, €36, Sephora

Choose tinted cream as per your skin needs:

For people with dry and sensitive skin, the best option in your life would be to replace your normal foundation with a tinted cream for daily use. Over time you will observe Your skin remains hydrated all day long (There is no possibility of drought now). What do we like about tinted creams? Our skin still appears brighter and more even-toned, just like our original skin. If you need help choosing a tinted cream that fits all the criteria for you, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To get a glowing and natural complexion, it is important to choose the right complexion cream according to your skin type.

if you have dry skin , Choose tinted creams with moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin or aloe vera. These components strengthen the hydrolipidic film, thus preserving the hydration of the upper layers of the skin, providing a soft texture and an even complexion.

, Choose tinted creams with moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin or aloe vera. These components strengthen the hydrolipidic film, thus preserving the hydration of the upper layers of the skin, providing a soft texture and an even complexion. for mature skin , choose tinted anti-aging creams with strong active ingredients. These products provide a healthy glow while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Natural ingredients like beech buds encourage cell regeneration, while thistle and zinc improve skin elasticity, providing greater tone.

, choose tinted anti-aging creams with strong active ingredients. These products provide a healthy glow while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Natural ingredients like beech buds encourage cell regeneration, while thistle and zinc improve skin elasticity, providing greater tone. In case of sensitive skinPrioritize soothing ingredients in your coloring creams. High-tolerance formulations can reduce redness while providing comfort to the skin. Oat extract or rapeseed oil helps soothe the skin, and some products also strengthen the skin’s immunity by regulating factors responsible for vasodilation. Choose your tinted cream wisely to flatter your skin while meeting its specific needs.

