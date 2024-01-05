Chivas signs off Cade Cowell as reinforcement for Clausura 2024

Shivaj He has another reinforcement locked in for the Clausura 2024, this one recruited in offense and Cade Cowell is already ready to wear the red and white.

The United States-born man is preparing to join Chivas, sources say half timeAnd thanks to him he does it Mexican ancestry on her mother’s side,

What does Chivas lack in closing the cowl?

Cowell agreed with Chivas on his salary And now comes the final details of purchasing the player from the San Jose Earthquakes, where they are already ahead and It will take a few hours to make it official,

It would be a buyout and thus the first time a California-born man would play on the land where his mother’s family originated.

He is 20 years old, scored 12 goals and made 12 assists in MLS he just got his mexican passportWhich will begin reporting with Guadalajara.

He has great characteristics, because in addition to being a striker, he can play as a winger on both wings, which is why he fits perfectly into Fernando Gago’s plan.

cad, who Represents the United States national teamHas a brother named Chance, and who wears the colors of the Mexican national team.

Chivas’ reinforcement for Clausura 2024

in order, Kovel will be the third reinforcement of Chivas For the Clausura 2024, since the first and confirmed is José Castillo, Javier Hernández is still close to becoming official, and the last will be the Californian.

Cowell’s arrival in Guadalajara will be announced as soon as Chivas and San Jose agree and complete the paperwork.

Is he coming to replace Alexis Vega?

Cowell’s arrival at Chivas gives a new scenario to the future of Alexis Vega, since it is an element that has its own characteristics and at the same time it gives rise to an imminent departure.

Talks with Cruz Azul went coldThere was no one with Toluca, and in the Sacred Herd they had already warned him that he would have no activity if he stayed to complete the 6 months of his contract.