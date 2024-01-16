Cicpc kills two criminals who abused a young woman and threw her into the river in Barcelona









Douglas Rico, director of the Cicpc, announced on social networks that the investigation entrusted to the coordination of investigations of crimes against persons of the Barcelona Municipal Delegation was carrying out field investigations on La Isla Street in the state of Barcelona, ​​Anzoategui, where there were two dangerous criminals. died. After resisting capture, they were identified as Luis Alejandro Peraza Moreno, alias “El Gordo”, 26 years old, and Ricardo Ismael González Velasquez, alias “El Ricky”, 28 years old.

The Scientific Police announced that these antisocial people are responsible for a criminal act that occurred on August 4, 2023, when, on the instructions of the alias El Burro, they killed their victims by leaving a movie in a wooded area of ​​the Mayorquin II sector Had stopped. Records as they sexually assaulted her, shot her in the face and threw her into the river, believing that they had killed her. However, the young woman was taken to a health center by local residents where she was given medical aid.

At the moment when the CISPC hounds were in the town of Bergantin, they were greeted by these antisocial people, who took out their firearms, engaged in a shootout with the Police Commission, got badly injured, and were immediately transferred to the nearest hospital , where he died.

It should be noted that the alias “El Gordo” was being investigated for personal injuries, while the nine files of the alias “El Ricky” were investigated for simple robbery, intentional homicide, motorcycle theft, motorcycle theft and truck theft. Was going.

In the process, two 9 mm caliber pistols and a Tecno BE7 mobile phone were collected, evidence of the dastardly act.