With Her Retro Hairstyle, Salma Hayek Thinks She’s Wednesday Addams

To ski in complete freedom, Salma Hayek has found the ideal hairstyle, which is both practical and effective. A hair look that is easy to copy, which has already won the hearts of many stars.

Ski season is open and many stars are taking advantage of it. Among them we also include Salma Hayek who had a lot of fun in the mountains with her family. The actress does not forget to take care of her beauty even while skiing.

Salma Hayek tried pigtails for schoolgirls

Salma Hayek published a video of her recent ski vacation on January 14 on her Instagram account. We can see the star with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, their daughter Valentina, as well as one of the French billionaire’s sons. The blended family appears to be having a great time in the mountains, with Salma Hayek revealing her mischievous spirit. Beauty wise we see that the actress age 57 She had a favorite hairstyle during her holidays: pigtails. Evergreen, these braids are perfect for taming her long hair, which she prefers to leave natural Her confident white hair. As far as her makeup goes, Salma Hayek kept it simple: plain complexion, curled lashes and nude lipstick.

duvets lure the stars

With this retro hairstyle, Salma Hayek joins the club of stars who have adopted Wednesday Addams-style pigtails. Among the celebrities who copied the memorable hairstyle worn by Jenna Ortega in the series Wednesday By Tim Burton, we focus on Tina Cunaki, Rihanna, Iris Mittenaere and Alicia Keys. Its attractive benefits Hairstyles sometimes childish, sometimes Gothic :It is very easy to do and suitable for everyone, no matter what is the nature of your hair.