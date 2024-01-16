Cruz Azul: Will Juan Escobar sign with Pumas UNAM?

Cruz Azul has taken a tough decision which has been in the news since last week. In the last hours, The board has informed Juan Escobar that it will not take him into consideration and he will be leaving. For this 2024 Clausura tournament.

From now on, activities will begin to define where the 28-year-old Paraguayan football player will end up playing. Due to its high value and its contract being valid until 2025, The possibility of coming out through a loan for one year with option or obligation to buy is being considered., But where?

There are several teams that the mentor has been associated with: Atlas, Santos Laguna and America There were some of them, although not all options would be ruled out. However, in the last few hours a new rumor emerged involving a historical rival: UNAM PUMAS,

Can Juan Escobar reach the Pumas?

According to information received from Fox Sports in the last few hours, The National University may demand the arrival of Juan Escobarsince lysander Magellan (current Argentine defender of Gustavo Lema’s squad) I will get a chance to go to MLS, from where he will have an important offer. In that context, and according to this version, Felino will try to fill the place with the experienced Guarani.

Champion of Champions, the last trophy that Escobar won with Cruz Azul. (Imago 7)

This idea was also strengthened by rumors indicating that Escobar would remain in Mexico City. However, Different voices came forward to make the possibility of this movement relative,

Analysis Puma, a party site near the University Institute, mentions On behalf of both the footballer and the club they confirmed that this signing was possible., Claro Sports joined that edition: ,Claro Sports was able to learn that this operation is very complex, so it would be difficult for the Paraguayan to reach the Cats team.,,

Juan Escobar will report to La Noria until he meets the club

Since this was reported in the last few hours, Operation begins to house Juan Escobar In or out of Liga MX. However, the defender’s existing contract with La Máquina Cementera remains in force, a condition that will tie him Continue reporting on La Noria facilities Until his new whereabouts are confirmed.