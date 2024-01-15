Cincinnati spent $4.3 million on 2 international prospects

cincinnati reds He took the fifth option among the available prospects.

This Monday January 15th period international firms From now till 15th December. team of ohio agreed in advance Adolfo Sanchez And it was confirmed this Monday.

He dominican prospect It is ranked fifth out of all available. Regarding people born in Dominican Republic fourth, behind Leo De Vries, Paulino Santana And Fernando Cruz, cincinnati reds Thus the 17-year-old young outfielder was added to the organization. Team offered bonus 2.7 million dollars For possibility.

Tech sheet of new Cincinnati Reds prospect

Adolfo Sanchez He was born in September 2006. He bats and throws left-handed in the outfield. He is six feet two inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

According to the profile of mlb pipelineyoung dominican He is one of the best all-around hitters in his class. The outfielder has a technically strong swing. Move the ball with power to all angles of the field. It has a slight upward oscillatory motion. This allows him to hit into unprotected areas of the field. At the moment he is not fat, but his strength is expected to increase as he matures and fills out his body.

Defensively, Sanchez has good reaction time. He also shoots the fly ball well. He has great athleticism, good jumping ability and arm strength. Experts believe that he can stay in the center field. Similarly, a change to the right field is possible due to his abilities. Scouts liked her confidence and complimented her overall makeup.

Besides, cincinnati reds Knibel Mariano added to the organization, The young infielder is considered probability number 42 Of present tense. Dominican achieved a bonus 1.65 million dollars,