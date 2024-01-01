Kylie Cosmetics’ first foundation promises an ‘airbrush’ finish

Kylie Cosmetics has launched its first foundation that claims to give a “flawless airbrushed finish.”





The Power Plush Longwear Foundation is the beauty brand’s first base product, providing medium buildable coverage that claims to last up to 12 hours.





It comes in 40 shades and will debut with a new foundation brush and matte setting spray.





The ingredients list of the foundation has not been revealed yet.





“Our first foundation,” Kylie Jenner, founder of Kylie Cosmetics, posted on Instagram.





“Our hydrating formula instantly blurs the skin and gives you a flawless airbrushed finish.”









The brand’s campaign imagery depicts women of various skin types holding the foundation.





The Power Plush Longwear Foundation will be available for purchase on January 17 on kyliecosmetics.com.





Beauty retailers Boots, Douglas Cosmetics, Harrods, Macy’s and Selfridges will also stock the product.





Kylie Cosmetics was founded in 2014 when influencer Jenner was 17 years old.





The brand is co-owned by beauty giant Coty.





Kylie Cosmetics isn’t the only beauty brand innovating in the foundation area.





Glossier launched its first foundation late last year — the Stretch Fluid Foundation.





It’s inspired by the brand’s Stretch Balm Concealer, which provides natural, dewy coverage.





Ariana Grande’s REM Beauty also unveiled its first foundation, which focuses on using ingredients traditionally found in skin care, such as niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, in the formula.





MAC Cosmetics also launched its first liquid foundation in a decade, which is marketed as a skin care serum and foundation.





Lead Image Credit: Instagram/@kyliecosmetics





