Cincinnati vs Monterrey match summary (0-1). Target

striped He entered the TQL Stadium cincinnati For the first leg of the round of 16 of the ConcaChampions and won 1-0 With and after the expulsion of Rodrigo Aguirre Esteban Andrada is a factor With his savings.

The first half was interesting, with both goal substitutes, and even a goal from Corey Baird disallowed for offside, with Brandon Vazquez being the most dangerous element on the field.

The bad news for Monterrey was Hector Moreno came off the bench in the 9th minute itselfWhen he felt discomfort that did not allow him to continue and he was replaced by Sebastian Vegas.

Esteban Andrada made a brilliant save on 14 minutesHe then enabled Corey Baird and left him alone in front of the bruised goalkeeper, who blocked the American winger’s shot.

This was the goal of the Cincinnati Vs. Monterey

In the 24th minute the goal was scored after a pass from the right profile by Maximiliano Meza brandon vazquezWho controlled and defined the center of the field for the first goal of the match, 1–0 in favor of Monterrey.

Aaron Boupendza lets tie slip on 55′He was then left alone in the area to finish, but his shot, despite having the best profile, went wide of Andrada’s goal.

Aguirre was expelled

In the 68th minute, Rodrigo Aguirre’s attack in the area against Corey Baird was reviewed without the ball being played, and he was sent off for a straight red card. After the referee sees it on VARAn element that came into play at 57′.

Andrada scored again on 78′ when it looked like Cincinnati had tied the game with a shot past Sergio Santos in the six-yard box, but Argentina’s goalkeeper saved the game And sent it to the corner kick.

The return game will take place next Thursday, March 14 at 8:15 pm at the Gigante de Acero, where they will define the teams that advance to the quarterfinals, where the rival will emerge from the key between Inter Miami and Nashville. Both from MLS.