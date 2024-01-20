Clausura 2024: America’s lineup confirmed to face Queretaro

Azulcrema will once again present their star team as they scored several goals against Tijuana.

By Alejandro Alfaro

America will hold nothing back in its match against Queretaro and will field its best eleven.
After midweek preseason officially ended for the US, the team led by Andre Jardin stopped working double sessions and formed a single group for training in addition to preparation. The match they will hold this Saturday night against Queretaro.

And it is worth remembering that most of the players who usually started last semester or who had more minutes got another week of rest and reported to Copa facilities a few days before the start of the MX League’s Clausura 2024 tournament. Did. , like this He did not appear last week against Tijuana.

However, the scenario will be different against the Gallos Blancos as many of the American stars will be in search of another three points that would keep them at the top of the general classification from the start of the season. A win could leave them as leader of the competition momentarily.

It is important to highlight that Millonets will have a full squad for this event, given that the players who suffered from injuries last season have already recovered and are once again eligible for Jardin, who He has already chosen the eleventh that he will use To appear before his people in the Colossus of Santa Ursula.

America’s lineup confirmed to face Queretaro

  • luis angel malagon
  • Kevin Alvarez
  • sebastian caceres
  • Igor Lichnovsky
  • Luis Fuentes
  • jonathan dos santos
  • alvaro fidalgo
  • Alejandro Zendejas
  • Julian Quinones
  • diego valdes
  • Henry Martin
  • Coach: Andre Jardin
Quinones will be one of the US starters against Queretaro. (Photo: Imago7)

Queretaro’s XI against America

  • Guillermo Alison
  • Omar Mendoza
  • Emmanuel Goulart
  • miguel barbieri
  • pablo ortiz
  • Kevin Escamilla
  • Federico Lertora
  • jaime gomez
  • pablo barrera
  • Facundo Batista
  • nicholas cordero
  • Coach: Mauro Gerc

Where to watch live online broadcast of America vs? queretaro

The match between America and Queretaro will take place this Saturday, January 20 at 7:06 pm (Central Mexico Time), the second day of the Clausura 2024 tournament of Liga MX. You can follow the live broadcast of this duel via TUDN signal, Similarly, in monumental eagles We will bring all the information for you.

