Cleveland Guardians sign Carlos Carrasco for MLB 2024

Although very few days remain until the 2024 season major League Baseball, Movements in teams do not stop. organization of cleveland patron This is one of those that continues to put the pieces in place to start off in the best possible way.

The team is coming off a season with a negative record of 76–86 and now with Stefan Vogt as their new manager they are looking to compete again. It is not only about changing strategists but also trying to strengthen the areas where the team seems weak.





For many, pitching is a fundamental part of a team’s successful season. cleveland patron He wanted to strengthen that aspect.

Carlos Carrasco signs with Cleveland Guardians

through your account X.com social network Organization of athletic journalist, Jack Meisel cleveland patron and launcher carlos carrasco They reached an agreement for 2024. This contract will be for the minor leagues with invitations to training camps.

2023 was a very up and down year for the Venezuelan, as he was on the injured list twice. New York Mets, His physical problems meant that his performance from the mound was not the best, producing a record of 3–8 with an ERA of 6.80 in 20 appearances.

Let us tell you that this will be another experience carlos carrasco with the organization of cleveland patron, The right-hander saw action with the team from 2009 to 2020, when he joined the francisco lindor To New York Mets,

In that span, Venezuela had an 88–73 record with an earned run average of 3.77 with 1,305 strikeouts in 1,242.1 innings pitched.

Incorporation if he manages to remain in the big team carlos carrasco This will be to give some depth to the pitching. All this because during the 2023 rotation he suffered several arm injuries that were difficult to replace.