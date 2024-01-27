These 10 singers who are in the cinema world

Dua Lipa will star in a movie next week argyle Apart from signing the title song. She’s not the only singer moving to Hollywood, Lady Gaga, Awkwafina and Taylor Swift are also copying the legends Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Cher, Selena Gomez, Queen Latifah and Rihanna.

dua lipa



Dua Lipa in “Argyle”.



Photo provided by Universal Pictures, Apple Original Films and MARV



In argyle By Matthew Vaughn, Dua Lipa plays Lagrange, a very wicked seductress of Argyll, played by Henry Cavill, and born (but not entirely) in the imagination of writer Ellie Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard ) is a secret agent. He also stars John Cena in this production with a budget of US$200 million. Found again? Yes, Dua Lipa and John Cena were both sirens barbie By Greta Gerwig.

“The truth is that Greta really has beaten all the odds. No one knew what to expect from the movie barbie», he said in the pages Vanity Fair, And, a few days ago, she came out Rolling stone, stating of his new role that “It was a lot of fun, but it required a lot of learning. I remember when Matthew Vaughn asked me to be in this movie, I (thought) I should take acting classes… Matthew Vaughn talked to him a little bit, hoping he could be himself in front of the camera. She will come.

Lady Gaga



Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker: Folie à Deux”.



Photo from the trailer – Warner Bros.



At 37, Stefani Joan Angelina Germanotta is building an enviable filmography. If it hadn’t affected anyone machete Kills And Sin City: J,i killed for himHe starred in two Robert Rodriguez films, a star is born (2018) with her good friend Bradley Cooper thrilled fans and the jury as she became the first woman in history to win an Oscar, a Grammy, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe in the same year. If its role gucci saga (2021) not only won praise, but also Harley Quinn folie à deuxcontinuation of JokerThe film, which will hit the screens on October 4, is already raising everyone’s expectations.

Taylor Swift



Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes Awards in January 2024.



mega/ven



More than a year ago, Searchlight Studios announced that they had signed the singer – and director All’s Well: The Short Film as well as manSince the video clips of her songs, she was going to direct her first feature film based on a script that she would also sign. No news has been confirmed since then. But finally, Taylor Swift can claim to be the artist whose concert was filmed in 2023 Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Earning the highest box office revenue ever with revenues of $261.6 million, the tour broke all records with revenues of over $1 billion.

aquafina



Jane, character voiced by Awkwafina in “Kung Fu Panda 4”.



Still from the trailer – DreamWorks Animation



The rapper and comedian made a timid comedy debut on the big screen, ocean 8 And crazy rich in singapore In 2018 it gave it an impact that hasn’t stopped since. Of course, we saw it again Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but in recent years he has decided to work in dubbing animated films. So, we heard it migrationReleased a few weeks ago, and we will find it in the highly anticipated kung fu panda 4 In which she voices Jane, a fox who will accompany Poe on his new adventures.

giants

Jennifer Lopez



Jennifer Lopez “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story.”



Photo provided by Prime Video



Producer, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has no plans of slowing down. We will watch it on Prime Video from 16th February This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, complementing his album of the same name is a feature film that will be released on the same date and in which we will see Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara and Jennifer Lewis. On the big screen, she works as a producer and actress on the following projects whose release dates have not yet been revealed: godmother, Kiss of Spider-Woman And Atlas,

Selena Gomez



Selena Gomez arrives at the Emmy Awards on January 15 in Los Angeles.



AFP



The 31-year-old actress, who is the most followed personality on Instagram, successfully stars as a trainee detective in the Disney+ series. Only murders in the building, This year, we expect this in the cinema Emilia Perez By Jacques Audiard with Zoe Saldana.

queen latifah



Queen Latifah at an event in Washington in December 2023.



AFP



The rapper has successfully made his debut on the big screen. Known for her voice acting as Vishal Ellie in the franchise’s animated films ice ageQueen Latifah is also a fan of comedy and social dramas. Currently she is working in a series on the small screen. equalizer On CBS.

Rihanna



Rihanna in Los Angeles in December 2023.



Getty Images via AFP



If his cinematic debut was somewhat disorganized (forgettable and forgettable) battleship In 2012), the singer was in distribution ocean 8 In 2018. And currently, Rihanna is taking a leave of absence, the duration of which she has not specified, to care for her two children.

mother of jesus



Madonna in Paris in November 2023.



mega/ven



Currently in the middle of a tour, Madonna seems to have put her career as an actress, director and producer on hold for the time being. In fact, little Sparrow – the working title – which was to focus on his career based on a screenplay by Diablo Cody with Julia Garner in the lead role, has been put on ice.

Dear



Cher in Paris in September 2023.



Archive photo, AFP



Oscar winner for his role in Moonlight (1987) by director Norman Jewison, Cher has appeared in at least 19 feature films, her last appearance being in 2018 Mama Mia! Vs,is delivered, In the field of music, the 77-year-old star released an album – Christmas – During the 2023 holiday season.