Clothing with sustainable and cutting-edge technology: What the future garment designed by MIT looks like

The 4D knit dress was produced in a limited series of prototypes Once the garment design is programmed into the machine, it can produce multiple dresses at once (Courtesy MIT/Self-Assembly Laboratory)

The fashion industry has begun to focus on sustainability for several years. This is what after fast fashion or fast fashion There were rules, textile design artist He focused on how clothes and speed In which it can be discarded, the planet can be kept under control. And, to this point, science has also contributed, such as a dress recently created in 4D by experts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

looking for Revolutionize the textile industry, Researchers at MIT Self-Assembly Laboratory team up with high-tech fashion company Ministry of Supply He “designed” a4d knitted dress, It is composed of a heat activated yarnwhich allows custom modeling Snapshot.

“We all wear clothes and shoes,” said Sasha McKinley, textile designer and researcher at the MIT Self-Assembly Laboratory, in a press release issued by the House of Higher Studies. In this sense, those who were also responsible for the design of this innovative garment highlighted that it is “a human necessity.” But there is also a human need to express oneself. “This clothing promises to be more sustainable than traditional fashion for both the consumer and the manufacturer.”

MIT scientists want to establish a paradigm shift in the manufacturing of various garments (illustrative image Infobae)

He indicated in the letter that this unconventional fabric is woven three-dimensionally, rather than flat sheets that have to be cut and sewn, as it combines multiple technologies “to create a personalized fit and style.”

Similarly, as he describes, “Threads are activated by heat, computerized knitting and robotic actuation around each garment produces a sculptural fit.” In this way, a revolution in the traditional way of making garments is evident, because, in addition to developing a completely innovative garment, this development can be positioned as progress towards a more futuristic direction. durable within the industry.

This project was based on the creation of a garment in 3D as a basic tube dress. The fourth dimension, namely, refers to the dimension of Time, The dress is constructed in such a way that its format can be modified as desired robotic arm Programmed, which applies heat. Clothing doesn’t stop at one fashion, it adapts.

MIT scientists have begun scaling up the manufacturing process for a 4D-knit dress (Courtesy: MIT/Self-Assembly Laboratory)

This means that the variations that are to be made on the garment not only allow the possibility of style change, whether drastic or subtle, but also allow the construction to be changed so that it is tailored to the physical build of each consumer. Work perfectly.

The structure of the fabric and the thread were the two fundamental factors to ensure that the fabric could be transformed. To fit the costumes, computerized knitting, heat-activated threads, and robotic actuation were required around each costume. The Self-Assembly Laboratory was responsible for developing the heat-activated thread. this is made nylon And it is blended with a soft yarn that blends polyester and viscose into the garment fabric.

The students claim that the fabric maintains its softness, elasticity and resistance after heating, and the production process is scalable and efficient. This dress is also machine washable on cold.

For years, engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have tried to innovate in the development of new textiles, ranging from self-refrigerating polyethylene to the recent development of a costume that can fit over any body. Can modify its shape EFE/Svetlana Boriskina



For many years, students in the Self-Assembly Laboratory have analyzed and created threads in a variety of ways to alter their properties. This revolutionary dress is the result of all those learnings. And now, finally, these threads are stable, but also feature original shapes, diverse designs and vibrant colors.

McKinley, a textile designer and researcher at the Self-Assembly Laboratory, said in an MIT press release: “Most people focus on this.” sizebut i think he Style This is what differentiates the clothes. We’re all evolving as humans and I think our style is evolving too. advanced, After adjustment, people focus on self-expression.

The fashion industry has added a sustainable perspective and attempted to bring about a paradigm shift in favor of the environment (Reuters/Nacho Doce)

4D knitted dress made in one piece, defies idea waste Its manufacturing has become a more sustainable alternative to fabric production, as there is no excess or wastage of fabric.

Making clothes in lots of sizes and lots of styles can be very expensive, practically unsustainable for the fashion industry. With this innovative garment, Skylar Tibbits, associate professor in the Department of Architecture and founder of the Self-Assembly Lab, assures that, from a global perspective, with these new garments “you don’t have a lot of inventory because the garment is customized to your size. Has been”.

“I hope this research project will help people rethink or reevaluate their relationship with clothing,” McKinley said in the press release. But how exciting would it be to buy a garment and re-invent it to change and evolve as the seasons or styles change? “I hope that’s the conclusion people draw.”