Start exercising with self-care and thus improve your health

Self-care is a comprehensive process that requires attention and balance to all of these areas to promote optimal rest and a fulfilling life, and it involves being aware of yourself and the signals your body and mind send- Is included with. Recognize the importance of prioritizing your own well-being Amidst the daily demands.

What does self-care include according to WHO?

According to WHO, self-care is the ability of individuals, families and communities to promote health, prevent disease, maintain well-being and cope with disabilities, whether With or without the assistance of health professionals.

This concept, also known as “self-care”, covers a variety of areas that are fundamental to a person’s broader well-being, and is the first step to It starts with a personal commitment to devote time and effort to meeting the needs Physical, mental and emotional.

physical health: This includes personal hygiene practices, regular exercise, balanced diet, adequate rest, and preventive and curative medical care.

Considers the impact of the physical, social, and cultural environments on well-being, including the creation of safe and healthy places, access to basic resources and services, and participation in recreation and leisure activities that promote balance and satisfaction. Health Self-Management: This includes the ability to make informed decisions about one’s health, actively participate in self-care and seek professional help when necessary, as well as the ability to adhere to medical treatment and follow medical recommendations responsibly. Is.

Activities for Step 1

Self-care is a task Self-love and continued commitment With personal development and broader well-being. so it is needed Self-assessment, self-discipline, and willingness to implement positive changeInclude it in your lifestyle if necessary.

psychotherapy

This experience can positively change a person’s life. It is very important to check this and Finding the type of therapy that best suits one’s outlook and worldviewBecause it will provide more comfort during the session.

Psychotherapy will allow you to discover those aspects, recognize emotions, solve pending problems and understand and accept yourself better.

encourage creativity

The individual can explore and dedicate time to activities that encourage their creativity, which will allow them to develop their imagination and artistic skills.

Some options include drawing, painting with colored pencils or watercolors, embroidery, practicing painting, knitting, working with ceramics or any other activity that stimulates inspiration.

Reading

reading is an exercise Contributes to mental strength, Nourishing the mind through imagination and concentration, which improves brain functioning.

A person can start this habit Find a quiet time in your day and dedicate at least 10 minutes a day Immersion in reading books, articles, or any material that is of personal interest to you.

physical activity

From the moment of birth, the human body provides continuous support without demanding anything in return. However, their dedication and daily efforts are often overlooked. Thus, It is important to take care of it and keep it in good shape regularly.

Participate in activities that involve physical activity, such as Yoga, swimming, skating, cycling, dancing, exercising, walking or joggingAmong other things, there are effective ways to achieve this.

inversion massage

They are described as a “journey” inspired by the Careness Method created on Mars, a universe of well-being that seeks Integrate the physical and mental parts In one place.

These tours are based on binaural technology, which Provides surround sound and creates a 360-degree effect, Thus, Mars presents its journey: a Immersive Meditation Massage (MMI): A voice through headphones guides the mental part with the guided meditation, while the physical part is done by a professional.

wants this combination The merging of the physical and the mental, the sensory and the auditory, the worldly and the spiritual.With the intention of creating an immersive and enriching experience for the participant during this unique journey.

sleep well

To renew energy and remain alert during the day, it is essential that the individual commit to prioritizing his or her night rest and Make sure you get an average of 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night,

This period of adequate sleep allows the body and mind to fully recover, thus recharging the energy needed to face daily activities with vitality and mental clarity.

and it’s the same Lack of sleep can negatively impact a person’s mood and attitude The next day, your ability to concentrate and concentrate on daily tasks is reduced.

Write

This habit not only helps organize and understand a person’s emotions, but also allows them to clearly identify what they are feeling.

is it important Recognize that expressing inner thoughts contributes to the healing process And provides deeper insight into situations, even uncovering aspects unknown until they were captured on paper.

Writing provides opportunities Explore, understand and release emotions to heal yourselfWhich can provide great emotional relief and make the person feel much better.