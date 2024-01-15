Colombia national team beats Puerto Rico and qualifies for the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup – International Soccer – Sports

colombia selection They didn’t panic under pressure, they ran, they fought and won which took them to the quarter finals Women’s Gold Cup that is happening usa, The national team showed that it is a serious, brave and courageous team at times by defeating its similar team 2–0. Puerto Rico At the conclusion of the group stage of the tournament Concacaf,

trained by the team Angelo Marsiglia After a painful defeat (1–0) against Brazil on date 2 of Group B, he came into the duel with a need to score points. Women’s Gold Cup.

Although even a loss could have helped them reach the quarter-finals, the players had only one goal in mind, to defeat Puerto Rico And demonstrate that they are a candidate for this degree.

colombia selection Dominating the game, he touched the ball from one side to the other and denied the ball to his rivals, who ran after the Colombians and shot past the goalkeeper from a distance. Natalia Giraldo.

Colombia at the Women’s Gold Cup. picture: colombian football federation

As the minutes passed, selection was gaining more confidence, he found cracks in the defense Puerto Rico And the most obvious one he sent to save to guide his classification.

manuela pavi a ball fell on his head Catalina in it, Who dressed as a scorer with complete calmness inside the area, controlled the ball, prepared his left foot and scored with the subtlety of his quality to make it 1-0 in favor of the national team. Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, state of California.

second goal in golden bowl Feminine for colombian who plays pachuca His first goal for Mexico came on the first day of the match in a 6–0 win against Panama.

Colombia vs. Panama. In action, Manuela Pavy (15). picture: colombian football federation

The goal gave more confidence Colombiatook command of the match with combinational and slow play that kept them ahead on the scoreboard and kept away from Natalia Giraldo who proved to be a great team goalkeeper with an incredible save.

The goalkeeper showed alertness and took a direct free kick from an angle that looked like a goal and a tie, the Colombian got his hands on the ball and deflected it so that it hit the crossbar and went out of the field.

Angelo Marsiglia He adjusted some tactical details at half-time and told his team to look for a quiet goal early on. Not even 10 minutes had passed when forward Linda Caicedo dodged the opponent’s defense and scored a goal, giving peace of mind to the Colombian team.

The stellar combination came in ’53, use me football player linda attended real Madrid She passed between two defenders and delivered a powerful right hand that left the Puerto Rican goalkeeper unresponsive and made the score 2–0.

The revolutions decreased, but Colombia’s desire to score did not diminish, as demonstrated by Yoreli Carrabály, who surprised with a powerful shot from a distance of more than 35 meters, which went past the Puerto Rico goalkeeper. It was so close, she managed to touch it. Cleared it with his fingertips and for a corner kick.

After the second goal and with the match under control, the Colombian coach decided to take care of his stars, thinking about what was coming for his team and giving chances to several players who had more potential in this Gold Cup. There were no minutes. 58 he went Catalina in ittwelve minutes later they left Manuela Pavy and Linda Caicedo.

In the final stages of the match, the game over, the Puerto Ricans lowered their arms and saw that their chances of equalizing were far away, Colombia relaxed with the ball at their feet, saving energy for what was to come. Was trying.

great victory Colombia Which is partly due to the first place in Group B with 6 points and a better goal difference than Brazil, thanks to the match against Panama.

colombia selection He must think about his next opponent and his trip to Los Angeles, where the quarter-finals will be key. For now, the team’s rival Marsiglia The United States will be the host.

game

