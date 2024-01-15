What protects us from developing mental disorders? , health and wellness

Now that mental health has become one of the main topics of interest and public care centers are mostly overwhelmed, it may be useful to remember which factors have demonstrated protective potential in the development of mental disorders. Committing to prevention is a perfectly complementary measure to adequately investing in quality health care networks, especially for the most vulnerable patients with severe mental disorders.

Starting from the basics, the first thing to understand is that our singular mental world is an emergent property of a biological organ called the brain, which is a gelatinous mass of only one and a half kilos, which, as renowned neurologist Vilayanur Ramachandran says, “is Capable of pondering over the meaning of the infinite, and capable of contemplating the meaning of the infinite himself.”

Misbehaving with the brain is always a bad thing, in the short and long term. Head injuries in children (due to accidents, falls, bicycling without helmets, or physical abuse) remain a public health problem. Another way to sharpen their brains is to allow them to consume toxic substances, especially during adolescence. The normalization of drinking habits and joint use among 15- or 16-year-old boys is in contrast to the evidence that alcohol is associated with the development of anxiety and depression, and the link between cannabis and psychosis is clear. In people with a genetic vulnerability, consumption of joints can trigger schizophrenia, which may remain latent without it. our speech can be rolled up On the issue of cannabis, but we also have to think about who will foot the bill for a potential increase in psychotic, often frightening experiences. A chronically sleep-deprived brain is also a damaged brain. This is a factor that must be taken into account, among other things, in the analysis of the results of the PISA study or labor productivity.

And sometimes I think it has to do with the crazy political polarization that happens on the radio first thing in the morning, when listeners need a few hours of relaxation. Taking care of the body also means taking care of the mind. Nutrition and lifestyle habits (avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, exercising, not smoking) lead to good physical health and also protect against, for example, Alzheimer’s disease or depression.

Some factors that protect us or put us at risk for mental disorders appear before birth. Correct nutrition of the pregnant woman, her protection from infections, complete rejection of the intake of toxic substances during this period or delivery in the best possible conditions, stand out in the study as important long-term factors in the life of the child. But, as the pioneering John Bowlby – the psychoanalyst who best resisted the rise of neuroscience – pointed out, the secure, close and sustained bond between mother (or father) and child is the primary protection for mental health. Through the experience of attachment, the child learns to understand his own and other people’s minds, trust others, and interact in healthy ways. In contrast, physical, sexual or emotional abuse in childhood increases the risk of developing psychosis, suicidal behavior by 4 percent or the risk of using illicit substances in adult life by 11 percent. Therefore, there are two preventive measures within our reach: one, to allow the decisive intimate experience of parenting to extend to the first year of life (not just four months); And two, reducing rates of child abuse with greater child protection. Surveillance and harassment of pedophiles should be significantly increased.

He Naughty And social adversity are two factors that appear in most studies with their protective upsides: a healthy and inclusive school environment, and appropriate reparations and social protection policies. In the difficult objective of developing a significant project, social determinants (working conditions, wages, housing) and the capacity for flexibility or adaptation to adverse conditions are equally important. Being unemployed or unable to make ends meet undoubtedly impacts mental health. And appealing to the subject’s personal resilience in these cases feels somewhat like blaming them for their misfortune, and demanding that they accept and adapt to an unjust reality. But basing a complete understanding of psychological distress on the social is partial and misleading. With these parameters one could say that in Scandinavian societies, where there is a welfare state that is glorious to behold, mental health should be formidable, but the reality indicates that for example, suicide rates in Sweden or Finland are lower than in Madrid. In three times or four times. , On the other hand, the idealization of meritocracy is unfair because we do not all start from the same circumstances; But the suppression of the concepts of merit and individual will, on the contrary, sends a dangerous external message, which does not favor individual courage, innovation and effort. Perhaps it is best to foster in adolescents three qualities that are linked to long-term emotional well-being: a sense of agency or self-efficacy, tolerance for frustration, and the development of purpose in life (in a manner consistent with appropriate social norms). ).

Empirical studies outline the picture of the resilient subject: of an optimistic nature, determined, compassionate towards the environment, able to constantly re-evaluate his beliefs and regulate their effects, who actively copes with stress and experiences positive emotions. (If I knew him, I would tell you). I submit immediately). He uses humor, meditates and seeks social support when needed, he is not hostile or angry (he is not). Hate neither troll), feels committed to what he does, gives it meaning and solves challenges. But studies indicate that this brilliant individual’s resilience is based on their sense of belonging to a group, whatever it may be, to a broader social cell (their family, group of friends, team, club, parish). There is a definite role. Lodge…). You show gratitude and compassion and feel able to change things. We have to be resilient in the face of this mental health crisis. Prevention is possible and probably more profitable than waiting for the pathology to be treated.

