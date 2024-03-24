Colombia’s matches will be like this in Copa America

colombia selection

Schedule yourself for the duo of Luis Diaz, Arias, James and the band in the United States.





colombia national team training

picture: Taken from Instagram @fcfseleccioncol



By: football editorial

March 24, 2024, 01:43 pm M.



Now everything is complete: the Colombian national team has confirmed rivals and an official match schedule at the Copa America 2024, the biggest challenge of the season.

Colombia, which is located in Group D, is giving the best sensations in the preparation process of the continental tournament, in which, as its protagonists have said, it is not going for a good participation but for the second title in its history.

A 1-0 win against Spain, the former world champion and current king of the Nations League, a touch of magic from James, all the power of Luis Diaz, a sacrifice from John Arias and a great goal from Munoz that continues to be talked about, in London. Time to enjoy it after all. There will be more rehearsals and Nestor Lorenzo’s undefeated record will be discussed at length, but in the end the important thing is the filming and the good partnerships created. The time from June 20 to July 14 for the competition in the United States, although it may seem short, is not that much.

Colombia had their final opponent in Group D pending confirmation, which ultimately ended up being Costa Rica, 3–1 winners against Reynaldo Rueda’s Honduras. So, the group with Brazil and Paraguay is complete and now the ball is yet to get rolling.

Do you want to schedule now to follow all national team matches on US soil? In the first step keep track of the date and Colombian time of all commitments:

Colombia vs Paraguay



Date: 24 June.

Stadium: NRG Stadium, Houston.

Time: 5 pm (Colombian time)

colombia vs costa rica



Date: 28 June.

Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale.

Time: 5 pm (Colombian time)

brazil vs colombia



Date: 2 July.

Stadium: Levi Stadium, Santa Clara.

Time: 8 pm (Colombian time)

*It is worth noting that Copa America 2024 matches can be watched live on Caracol and RCN in Colombia.