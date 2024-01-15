Everything we expect from a Tim Burton movie

The director is presenting the sequel to his cult film released in 1988, which sees the return of the original cast as well as the filmmaker’s new favorite actress, Jenna Ortega.

The second part Beetle Juice (1988) is finally revealed, and formalizes its title: beetlejuicebeetlejuiceIn reference to the spell used to manifest the ghost, played by Michael Keaton.

For several years now, director Tim Burton has been talking about his desire to return to his first major cinematic success – over $75 million at the worldwide box office, Michael Keaton’s Identity and the Winona Ryder Revelation – and make a direct sequel. Are. After more than 30 years. The project is finally coming to fruition, and beetlejuicebeetlejuice Expected to arrive in French theaters on September 11, 2024. Like Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, the star actor is back to being natural.

In this sequel, Lydia (Winona Ryder), still shaken by her childhood encounter with Beetlejuice, faces the return of the eccentric ghost, summoned by her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega). The first images shown remain mysterious, but allow us to see more or less the chosen atmosphere as well as the inevitable return of the actors and cult characters of the first film.

first images of beetlejuicebeetlejuice,

Tim Burton assured us, beetlejuicebeetlejuice There is a return to the source. For this film, he abandons the digital and returns to an almost artistic and authentic creation, while keeping the symbolic mix of macabre Gothic humor, which is a clear recipe for the film’s success. Beetle Juice,

The filmmaker has been losing creative momentum for many years now, and for only the second time in his career, he is presenting a sequel to one of his iconic films after Diptych. batman (1989) and batman, challenge (1992). In danger of getting too nostalgic?

Wednesday x Beetlejuice?

For this new film, the director doesn’t come alone and surround himself with his current collaborators, as is always the case throughout his career, with the filmmaker moving from one idea to the next. After the apparent success of the series Wednesday On Netflix, the first steps into the world of series by Tim Burton, the cast gets Jenna Ortega, who as clearly as possible plays the role of Winona Ryder’s daughter and, after expressing her interest in the project, continues cooperation with the director. .

The actress is not the only one coming from the set of WednesdaySince the series’ two creators and showrunners, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who are capable of good and evil, are credited as screenwriters beetlejuicebeetlejuice, Apart from this, the cast of the film includes Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux and the director’s new partner Monica Bellucci.

For many Tim Burton fans, beetlejuicebeetlejuice Represents both hope and fear. After a long journey through the desert, the director was able to present new interesting films, especially thanks to Miss Peregrine and the Peculiar Children (2016), without recapturing the spark of his beginnings, which he managed to maintain until the late 2000s. Unfortunately, he also had several failures, such as his last attempt on the big screen, dumbo (2019).

Towards a long-awaited rebirth for Tim Burton? beetlejuicebeetlejuice A huge inheritance to manage.