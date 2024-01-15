MVM calls UNHCR’s allegations against the DR “unacceptable”. AlMomento.net

tells tells

SANTO DOMINGO.- Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD) presidential candidate Miguel Vargas Maldonado warned about the danger posed by alleged allegations made against the country by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which he described as “unacceptable.”

Vargas’ office issued a statement this Sunday saying that these statements were issued by the politician during a meeting held yesterday with the leaders of his organization in the province of Santo Domingo.

In this sense, he called on the Dominican government to respond to these unhealthy pretensions of these international agencies “not just with words, but with actions.”

“The Dominican Republic is prevented by security reasons from allowing the establishment of these centers where we do not intend to receive refugees, nor should we allow them,” he said.

The former foreign minister also said that, in response to a request by the UNHCR to request facilities (from the country) to assist Haiti, “We must always be ready to support and assist a neighboring country, but always in this The dilemma remains whether any solution should remain in Haiti.” And under Haitian leadership.

Regarding the request that the Dominican Republic stop reparations and alleged mistreatment of immigrants, Vargas reiterated that “the government must follow and enforce the Constitution and general immigration law.” “Its fundamental objective has always been to protect the integrity of our nation state at any cost,” he said.

"The Dominican people must be alert and united to the pressure and campaign that some local sectors and international agencies have launched against the country, which have always sought to turn it into a large refugee center," Vargas said in the statement.










