Condemnation of Russia increased over Navalny’s death: Many European countries called their diplomatic representatives

Josep Borrell proposed that the European human rights sanctions regime be named after Alexei Navalny (EFE/EPA/Yves Harman).



Many European countries called it Monday To representatives of Russian diplomacy in their respective regions In a sign of protest over the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died last Friday in a prison in the remote Arctic region, where he was serving a sentence for extremism and fraud.

was one of the first countries to move in this direction Germanywhich has accused the Kremlin not only of Navalny’s death but also of the “inhumane” conditions in which most Russian dissidents are held in prison, and which show “how brutally the Russian justice system works.” Against them.

“Our respect goes to all those brave people of Russia who, “Despite harsh repression, they remain committed to democracy and freedom.”A German Foreign Ministry spokesman said, Stephan Habestreit.

The Russian Embassy in Berlin responded The circumstances of Navalny’s death are an “exclusively internal matter” of Russia And as previously reported, an investigation will be conducted to find out what happened.

“Attempts by some Western countries to make false accusations against Russia and artificially incite anti-Russian sentiment are counterproductive and unacceptable,” the Russian diplomatic mission said on its Telegram channel.

Most European and Western countries hit out at Vladimir Putin’s government over Alexei Navalny’s death (Kremlin Pool/dpa)



Later, Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs Told on his social network that he also summoned the Russian ambassador, Pavev KuznetsovTo emphasize that Moscow is “responsible” for what happened to Navalny and demand a “transparent investigation” which Moscow claims it is already doing.

On the other hand, Baltic countries-Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania- They have also called on those responsible for Russian diplomacy in their regions and stressed that they hold Moscow responsible for the death of the prominent Russian dissident and also demanded a true investigation.

These three countries took advantage of the opportunity and issued a joint statement in which they rejected the holding of the next Russian presidential elections, which will take place in mid-March next year, when ten years will have passed since the annexation of Russia. Crimean Peninsula.

“In an environment of total repression against the opposition and independent media, without credible alternative candidates and without international oversight, These elections will lack democratic legitimacy.”Tallin, Riga and Vilnius reported.

This Monday, Spain joined the list of those countries. Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador to Madrid Yuri Klimenko. Jose Manuel AlberesThe head of that portfolio said today that Navalny’s death is “completely unjustified and should never have happened,” and assured that “the ultimate person responsible is clearly the one who unjustly imprisoned him for political reasons.” Gave.”

Alberes met Navalny’s widow in Brussels this Monday, Yulia Navalnayaalong with the rest of the EU foreign ministers, and asked that Russia clarify the causes of death “in a credible manner” as soon as possible.

Since Friday, numerous tributes to Alexei Navalny have been recorded in various cities across Europe (Reuters/Yara Nardi)

“I have expressed my support for Yulia Navalnaya, as I express it to the many defenders of democracy and freedom. The Spanish government is always, everywhere in the world, on the side of those who defend democracy, freedom and human rights,” the minister said at a press conference at the end of the meeting of Community ministers.

To honor the memory of the opponent, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the European Union, josep borrellToday proposed that the European human rights sanctions regime be named after Alexei Navalny.

The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Russian Autonomous District of Yamalo-Nenets announced Navalny’s death on Friday after he “felt unwell during a walk.” Moscow rejected criticism of his death and asked to wait for the official results of the autopsy.

The 47-year-old activist had been jailed since his arrest in January 2021 after he returned to Moscow from Berlin, where he was recovering from poisoning, for which he and Western governments have blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s security service. Was held responsible.

(With information from Europa Press and EFE)